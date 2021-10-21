Log in
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
NDEAM: Taking the ‘dis' out of job opportunities for those with disabilities

10/21/2021 | 10:14am EDT
Mazrui, who is blind, said the biggest hurdle to success is perception, or more accurately, misperception. "Most people don't have a lot of experience working with people with disabilities, so they don't feel comfortable. We need to create those experiences and talk about disabilities, much like the way mental health and mental illness are being destigmatized. We normalize it," Susan said. "Expand those experiences and you collapse the misconceptions."

AT&T's workforce is made up of over 7,000 employees who have self-identified as having a disability via AT&T iCount. The #iCount program allows all U.S. employees of AT&T to voluntarily (and confidentially) self-identify online in any or all of four categories: race, veteran status, disabilities and LGBTQ.

Susan explained that people with disabilities often fall into a "tyranny of low expectations." Because those expectations are so low, the level of opportunities provided are as well. The way around that: "Don't let our own fears and misconceptions limit someone else." Susan points to the Middle East, where there has been a push to use the term "persons with determination" to focus on the skills and strengths that employees with disabilities bring to the workforce.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 14:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 168 B - -
Net income 2021 17 768 M - -
Net Debt 2021 157 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 8,05%
Capitalization 185 B 185 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 25,91 $
Average target price 31,70 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-9.91%184 994
T-MOBILE US-9.57%152 177
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-16.70%100 665
KDDI CORPORATION19.63%72 158
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.40%57 847
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-7.39%42 513