WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Tuesday asked AT&T to answer questions about a massive hacking incident in April that resulted in the illegal downloading of about 109 million customer accounts at the U.S. wireless company.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who chairs a subcommittee on investigations and Republican Josh Hawley, sought details after AT&T disclosed on Friday its call logs were copied from its workspace on a Snowflake cloud platform covering about six months of customer data from 2022 from nearly all its customers.

