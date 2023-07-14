The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of AT&T Inc. (“AT&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: T) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 14, 2023, Bloomberg reported that AT&T faced “potentially high costs” if the Company is required to “clean up contamination due to lead-clad wiring throughout parts of its nationwide network.” Bloomberg also reported that, according to a JPMorgan analyst, AT&T has a service area that covers about 40% of US homes plus an extensive long distance network, and that AT&T therefore has the largest exposure to the potential costs among national carriers.

On this news, AT&T’s stock price fell over 5% during intraday trading on July 14, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

