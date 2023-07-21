NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for T, F, AMD, AAPL, and ISRG.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

T: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=T&prnumber=07212023 3 F: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=F&prnumber=07212023 3 AMD: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AMD&prnumber=07212023 3 AAPL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAPL&prnumber=07212023 3 ISRG: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ISRG&prnumber=07212023 3

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-att-ford-motor-advanced-micro-devices-apple-or-intuitive-surgical-301882994.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver