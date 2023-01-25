Trending : AT&T Books Big Loss, But Lands More Subscribers in 4Q

10:05 ET -- AT&T Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The telecommunications giant reported a big fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations of $23.1 billion, or $3.20 a share. However, AT&T said it added subscribers for its wireless business in the quarter, and that it plans to keep spending this year to build out its 5G infrastructure and fiber network. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)

