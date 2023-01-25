Advanced search
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:39:14 2023-01-25 am EST
20.25 USD   +5.66%
Trending : AT&T Books Big Loss, But Lands More Subscribers in 4Q

01/25/2023 | 10:21am EST
10:05 ET -- AT&T Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The telecommunications giant reported a big fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations of $23.1 billion, or $3.20 a share. However, AT&T said it added subscribers for its wireless business in the quarter, and that it plans to keep spending this year to build out its 5G infrastructure and fiber network. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1020ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 125 B - -
Net income 2022 19 100 M - -
Net Debt 2022 128 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,58x
Yield 2022 5,83%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 203 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 19,16 $
Average target price 20,78 $
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
Jeremy Alan Legg Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Scott McElfresh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.4.07%136 538
T-MOBILE US4.15%181 410
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.9.62%69 625
KDDI CORPORATION2.96%68 817
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.39%66 791
VODAFONE GROUP PLC9.38%30 923