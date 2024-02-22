14:15 ET -- AT&T is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The telecommunications giant said it is working to restore service to wireless customers across the U.S. Customers reported problems with making cellphone calls on Downdetector, which tracks internet outages, Thursday after 3 a.m. ET. There were nearly 75,000 reports of outages around 9:15 a.m. ET. "We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers," an AT&T spokesperson said. AT&T said users should turn on Wi-Fi calling until the problems are fixed. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

