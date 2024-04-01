14:01 ET -- AT&T is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company said it reset passcodes for about 7.6 million account holders whose personal information was leaked on the dark web after a data breach. The compromised data, which includes information on more than 65 million former account holders, was leaked about two weeks ago but seems to have come from 2019 or earlier, the company said Saturday. AT&T's investigation has not yet turned up any evidence "of unauthorized access to its systems resulting in exfiltration of the data set." Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva.(zaeem.shoaib@wsj.com)

