AT&T Inc. is one of the leading American telecommunication operators. The activity is organized mainly around two areas: - mobile telephony; - fixed telephony and cable services: local and long-distance telephony services. The group also offers broadband Internet access, e-mail, and satellite television. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (81%), and sales of equipment (19%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (96.1%), Mexico (2.6%), Latin America (0.2%), Asia/Pacific (0.5%), Europe (0.5%) and other (0.1%).

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services