Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. federal government agencies including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating whether the widespread AT&T outage on Thursday was the result of a cyber attack or a hack, ABC News reported, citing two sources. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
