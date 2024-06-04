AT&T Inc. is one of the leading American telecommunication operators. The activity is organized mainly around two areas: - mobile telephony; - fixed telephony and cable services: local and long-distance telephony services. The group also offers broadband Internet access, e-mail, and satellite television. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (81.4%), and sales of equipment (18.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (95.7%), Mexico (3.3%), Latin America (0.1%), Asia/Pacific (0.4%), Europe (0.4%) and other (0.1%).

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services