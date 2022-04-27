At Tahur : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2022

Company Information
Board of Directors
Mr. Ijaz Nisar Mr. Rasikh Elahi
Mr. Amar Zafar Khan Mr. Aurangzeb Firoz Dr. Farzana Firoz Mr. Shabbi Zahid Ali
(Chairman)
(Chief Executive Officer)
Syed Kashif ul Hassan Shah
Audit Committee
Mr. Aurangzeb Firoz Mr. Amar Zafar Khan Mr. Shabbi Zahid Ali
HR & R Committee
Mr. Ijaz Nisar
Mr. Rasikh Elahi Mr. Shabbi Zahid Ali
(Chairman) (Member) (Member)
(Chairman) (Member) (Member)
Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Humza Chaudhry
Head of Internal Audit
Mr. Usman Yousaf
Share Registrar
Corplink (Pvt.) Ltd.
Wings Arcade, 1- K Commercial, Model Town, Lahore
Auditors
Riaz Ahmad & Company Chartered Accountants
Bankers
Al-Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited Askari Bank Limited
Allied Bank Limited
Bank Islamic Pakistan Limited Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited JS Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
MCB Islamic Bank Limited National Bank of Pakistan Silk Bank Limited
Registered Office
182 Abu Bakar Block, New Garden Town, Lahore Ph: +92-42- 111 666 647 Fax: +92-423-5845525 Email:info@at-tahur.comWeb: www.at-tahur.com
Project Locations
Kotli Rai Abubakar, Distirct Kasur
DIRECTORS' REPORT
It gives me immense pleasure to present on behalf of the Board of Directors of At-Tahur Limited, (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), financial statements of At-Tahur Limited for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. Your Company continued its journey of success and is poised for growth.
Covid-19 has impacted and irreversibly changed the economic environment. Cost push inflation has created multiple challenges for all economic sections and dairy isn't an exception. In spite of the challenges, At-Tahur displayed its resilience and adaptability to the adverse environment by posting PAT of Rs 536.78 million (195.84% higher YOY).
Farm milk production showed stellar growth on account of our timely expansion of farm animals and the ancillary infrastructure. Moreover, the company increased its SKU offerings comprising of value added downstream dairy products.
Company maintained its singular focus on operational efficiencies contributing significantly to company's profitability.
The financial performance for the nine months ended is summarized below:
|
Description
|
NINE MONTHS ENDED
|
QUARTER ENDED
|
July - Mar 2022 PKR million
|
July - Mar 2021 PKR million
|
Change
|
Jan - Mar 2022 PKR million
|
Jan - Mar 2021 PKR million
|
Change
|
Sales
|
2,325.01
|
1,848.25
|
25.80%
|
844.63
|
674.11
|
25.30%
|
Gross Profit
|
1,340.91
|
739.86
|
81.24%
|
418.16
|
265.55
|
57.47%
|
% of sales
|
57.67
|
40.03
|
49.51
|
39.39
|
Operating Profit
|
640.69
|
244.34
|
162.21%
|
160.36
|
128.17
|
25.12%
|
% of sales
|
27.56
|
13.22
|
18.99
|
19.01
|
Net Profit after tax
|
536.78
|
181.45
|
195.84%
|
126.27
|
104.28
|
21.09%
|
% of sales
|
23.09
|
9.82
|
14.95
|
15.47
|
Earnings per share
|
2.70
|
1.02
|
0.64
|
0.59
BOARD & ITS COMMITTEES:
The total number of directors are 7 as per following:
The Composition of Board of Directors is as follows:
a. Independent Directors:
Mr. Rasikh Elahi
AUDIT COMMITTEE
In Compliance of Listing Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulation, 2019 the names of members of Audit Committee members are as under:
Sr. No. Name of Directors
1 2 3
Mr. Aurangzeb Firoz Mr. Amar Zafar Khan Mr. Shabbi Zahid Ali
HUMAN RESOURCE & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
In Compliance of Listing Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulation, 2019 the names of members of Human Resource & Remuneration Committee members are as under:
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Directors
|
1
|
Mr. Ijaz Nisar
|
2
|
Mr. Shabbi Zahid Ali
|
3
|
Mr. Rasikh Elahi
|
DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION
The Board of Directors has approved Directors' Remuneration Policy. The features of the policy are as follows:
-
The Company shall not pay remuneration to its non-executive directors including independent directors except for meeting fee for attending Board meetings;
-
The Company will reimburse or incur expenses of travelling and accommodation of Directors for attending Board meetings;
-
The Directors' Remuneration policy will be reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors from time to time.
Moreover, the Board acknowledge the valuable contributions being made by the Non-Executive directors, and currently a meeting fee is being offered for attendance and participation in Board meeting, while this does not reflect compensation of their contributions and just represents a token of appreciation.
Future Outlook:
Despite the tough economic environment, the management remains fully committed and optimistic about the future potential of the business and will continue to delight consumers and fulfil their needs with high quality products and consumer centric innovation & renovation of portfolio while remaining focused on optimization of the value chain.
______________ Rasikh Elahi Chief Executive April 26, 2022
-__________________ Shabbi Zahid Ali
Director
AT-TAHUR LIMITED
ٹروپر زرٹکیرئاڈ
ےترک شیپ ٹروپر یک ہزئاج یلام ےک یہام ون ےلاو ےنوہ متخ وک 2022 چرام 31 ےس بناج یک زرٹکیرئاڈ فآ ڑروب ںیم ۔ےہ ںاشوک فرط یک یقرت دیزم روا ےہاھکر یراج رفس اک یبایماک ےن ینپمک یک پآ۔ںوہ اترک سوسحم یشوخ ےئوہ
ےن ناجحر ےک ہفاضا ںیم ںوتمیق ۔ےہ اید رک لیدبت روا رثاتم دح ےب وک لوحام یشاعم ےن 19 ڈیووک یٰ نشتم ےس سِا یھب تعنص یک ھدود روا ۔ںیہ ےتید رک ادیپ زیجنیلیچ رامشیب ےیل ےک تاقبط یشاعم لاس ہتشزگ ہک وج ایامک ےپور نیلم 536.78 عفانم صلاخ ےن ڈیٹیمل روہطا دوجواب ےک زیجنیلیچ ۔ےہ ںیہن ۔ےہ ہدایز دصیف 195.84 ںیم ےلباقم ےک
ہجو یک یرتہب یک رچکیڑسارفنا یلیذ روا ےفاضا ںیم دادعت یک ںوروناج تقورب ،ہفاضا ںیم ھدود ےک مراف ۔ےک رک لماش وک ٹکاڈرپ ڈڈیا ویلیو ایک ہفاضا ںیم وی ےک سیا ےنپا ےن ینپمک ںآرب دیزم ،اوہ ےس
ہفاضا ہاوخ رطاخ ںیم عفانم ےک ینپمک ےس ہجو یکسج ایک سکوف لمکم رپزنیشیرپآ ےنپا ےن ینپمک ۔اوہ
:ےہ یئگ ید ںیم لیذ یگدرکراک یتایلام یہام ون
|
)ےپور نیلم( یہام ہس
|
)ےپور نیلم( یہامون
|
یلیدبت
|
۔ یرونج
2021 چرام
|
چرام۔یرونج
2022
|
یلیدبت
|
۔ یئوج
2021 چرام
|
یئوج 2022 چرام۔
|
25.30% 57.47% 25.12% 21.09%
|
674.11
265.55
39.39
128.17
19.01
104.28
15.47
0.59
|
844.63
418.16
49.51
160.36
18.99
126.27
14.95
0.64
|
25.80% 81.24% 162.21% 195.84%
|
1,848
739.86
40.03
244.34
13.22
181.45
9.82
1.02
|
2325.01
1340.91
57.67
640.69
27.56
536.78
23.09
2.70
|
یندمآ نجرام عفانم یعومجم دصیف اک تخورف نجرام عفانم گنٹیرپآ دصیف اک تخورف عفانم صلاخ سکیٹ دعب دصیف اک تخورف یندمآ رئیش یف
زیٹیمک یک سا روا ڈروب :ےہ لیذ بسح دادعت لک یک زرٹکیرئاڈ
|
a.
|
)ڈرئاٹیر سٹسج( راثن زاجعا مرتحم
|
1.
|
زوریف بیزگنروا مرتحم
|
2.
|
ناخ رفظ رماع مرتحم
|
3.
|
زوریف ہنازرف رٹکاڈ
|
4.
|
ہاش نسحلا فشاک دیس
|
5.
|
b.
|
c.
رٹکیرئاڈ وٹکیزگیا نان
:ےہ لیذ بسح بیکرت یک زرٹکیرئاڈ فآ ڈروب زرٹکیرئاڈ دازآ
یلع دہاز یبش مرتحم
1.
رٹکیرئاڈ وٹکیزگیا
ٰ یہلا خسار مرتحم
1.
