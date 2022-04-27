At Tahur : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2022

Company Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Ijaz Nisar Mr. Rasikh Elahi

Mr. Amar Zafar Khan Mr. Aurangzeb Firoz Dr. Farzana Firoz Mr. Shabbi Zahid Ali

(Chairman)

(Chief Executive Officer)

Syed Kashif ul Hassan Shah

Audit Committee

Mr. Aurangzeb Firoz Mr. Amar Zafar Khan Mr. Shabbi Zahid Ali

HR & R Committee

Mr. Ijaz Nisar

Mr. Rasikh Elahi Mr. Shabbi Zahid Ali

(Chairman) (Member) (Member)

(Chairman) (Member) (Member)

Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Humza Chaudhry

Head of Internal Audit

Mr. Usman Yousaf

Share Registrar

Corplink (Pvt.) Ltd.

Wings Arcade, 1- K Commercial, Model Town, Lahore

Auditors

Riaz Ahmad & Company Chartered Accountants

Bankers

Al-Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited Askari Bank Limited

Allied Bank Limited

Bank Islamic Pakistan Limited Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited JS Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

MCB Islamic Bank Limited National Bank of Pakistan Silk Bank Limited

Registered Office

182 Abu Bakar Block, New Garden Town, Lahore Ph: +92-42- 111 666 647 Fax: +92-423-5845525 Email:info@at-tahur.comWeb: www.at-tahur.com

Project Locations

Kotli Rai Abubakar, Distirct Kasur

DIRECTORS' REPORT

It gives me immense pleasure to present on behalf of the Board of Directors of At-Tahur Limited, (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), financial statements of At-Tahur Limited for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. Your Company continued its journey of success and is poised for growth.

Covid-19 has impacted and irreversibly changed the economic environment. Cost push inflation has created multiple challenges for all economic sections and dairy isn't an exception. In spite of the challenges, At-Tahur displayed its resilience and adaptability to the adverse environment by posting PAT of Rs 536.78 million (195.84% higher YOY).

Farm milk production showed stellar growth on account of our timely expansion of farm animals and the ancillary infrastructure. Moreover, the company increased its SKU offerings comprising of value added downstream dairy products.

Company maintained its singular focus on operational efficiencies contributing significantly to company's profitability.

The financial performance for the nine months ended is summarized below:

Description NINE MONTHS ENDED QUARTER ENDED July - Mar 2022 PKR million July - Mar 2021 PKR million Change Jan - Mar 2022 PKR million Jan - Mar 2021 PKR million Change Sales 2,325.01 1,848.25 25.80% 844.63 674.11 25.30% Gross Profit 1,340.91 739.86 81.24% 418.16 265.55 57.47% % of sales 57.67 40.03 49.51 39.39 Operating Profit 640.69 244.34 162.21% 160.36 128.17 25.12% % of sales 27.56 13.22 18.99 19.01 Net Profit after tax 536.78 181.45 195.84% 126.27 104.28 21.09% % of sales 23.09 9.82 14.95 15.47 Earnings per share 2.70 1.02 0.64 0.59

BOARD & ITS COMMITTEES:

The total number of directors are 7 as per following:

a. Male 06

b. Female 01

The Composition of Board of Directors is as follows:

a. Independent Directors:

1. Mr. Ijaz Nisar (Justice Rtd.)

2. Mr. Aurangzeb Firoz

3. Mr. Amar Zafar Khan

4. Dr. Farzana Firoz

5. Syed Kashif ul Hassan Shah

b. Other Non-Executive Directors: 1. Mr. Shabbi Zahid Ali

c. Executive Director: 1.

Mr. Rasikh Elahi

AUDIT COMMITTEE

In Compliance of Listing Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulation, 2019 the names of members of Audit Committee members are as under:

Sr. No. Name of Directors

1 2 3

Mr. Aurangzeb Firoz Mr. Amar Zafar Khan Mr. Shabbi Zahid Ali

HUMAN RESOURCE & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

In Compliance of Listing Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulation, 2019 the names of members of Human Resource & Remuneration Committee members are as under:

Sr. No. Name of Directors 1 Mr. Ijaz Nisar 2 Mr. Shabbi Zahid Ali 3 Mr. Rasikh Elahi DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION

The Board of Directors has approved Directors' Remuneration Policy. The features of the policy are as follows:

 The Company shall not pay remuneration to its non-executive directors including independent directors except for meeting fee for attending Board meetings;

 The Company will reimburse or incur expenses of travelling and accommodation of Directors for attending Board meetings;

 The Directors' Remuneration policy will be reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors from time to time.

Moreover, the Board acknowledge the valuable contributions being made by the Non-Executive directors, and currently a meeting fee is being offered for attendance and participation in Board meeting, while this does not reflect compensation of their contributions and just represents a token of appreciation.

Future Outlook:

Despite the tough economic environment, the management remains fully committed and optimistic about the future potential of the business and will continue to delight consumers and fulfil their needs with high quality products and consumer centric innovation & renovation of portfolio while remaining focused on optimization of the value chain.

______________ Rasikh Elahi Chief Executive April 26, 2022

-__________________ Shabbi Zahid Ali

Director

AT-TAHUR LIMITED

ٹروپر زرٹکیرئاڈ

ےترک شیپ ٹروپر یک ہزئاج یلام ےک یہام ون ےلاو ےنوہ متخ وک 2022 چرام 31 ےس بناج یک زرٹکیرئاڈ فآ ڑروب ںیم ۔ےہ ںاشوک فرط یک یقرت دیزم روا ےہاھکر یراج رفس اک یبایماک ےن ینپمک یک پآ۔ںوہ اترک سوسحم یشوخ ےئوہ

ےن ناجحر ےک ہفاضا ںیم ںوتمیق ۔ےہ اید رک لیدبت روا رثاتم دح ےب وک لوحام یشاعم ےن 19 ڈیووک یٰ نشتم ےس سِا یھب تعنص یک ھدود روا ۔ںیہ ےتید رک ادیپ زیجنیلیچ رامشیب ےیل ےک تاقبط یشاعم لاس ہتشزگ ہک وج ایامک ےپور نیلم 536.78 عفانم صلاخ ےن ڈیٹیمل روہطا دوجواب ےک زیجنیلیچ ۔ےہ ںیہن ۔ےہ ہدایز دصیف 195.84 ںیم ےلباقم ےک

ہجو یک یرتہب یک رچکیڑسارفنا یلیذ روا ےفاضا ںیم دادعت یک ںوروناج تقورب ،ہفاضا ںیم ھدود ےک مراف ۔ےک رک لماش وک ٹکاڈرپ ڈڈیا ویلیو ایک ہفاضا ںیم وی ےک سیا ےنپا ےن ینپمک ںآرب دیزم ،اوہ ےس

ہفاضا ہاوخ رطاخ ںیم عفانم ےک ینپمک ےس ہجو یکسج ایک سکوف لمکم رپزنیشیرپآ ےنپا ےن ینپمک ۔اوہ

:ےہ یئگ ید ںیم لیذ یگدرکراک یتایلام یہام ون

)ےپور نیلم( یہام ہس )ےپور نیلم( یہامون یلیدبت ۔ یرونج 2021 چرام چرام۔یرونج 2022 یلیدبت ۔ یئوج 2021 چرام یئوج 2022 چرام۔ 25.30% 57.47% 25.12% 21.09% 674.11 265.55 39.39 128.17 19.01 104.28 15.47 0.59 844.63 418.16 49.51 160.36 18.99 126.27 14.95 0.64 25.80% 81.24% 162.21% 195.84% 1,848 739.86 40.03 244.34 13.22 181.45 9.82 1.02 2325.01 1340.91 57.67 640.69 27.56 536.78 23.09 2.70 یندمآ نجرام عفانم یعومجم دصیف اک تخورف نجرام عفانم گنٹیرپآ دصیف اک تخورف عفانم صلاخ سکیٹ دعب دصیف اک تخورف یندمآ رئیش یف

زیٹیمک یک سا روا ڈروب :ےہ لیذ بسح دادعت لک یک زرٹکیرئاڈ

06 درم a. 01 نوتاخ b.

a. )ڈرئاٹیر سٹسج( راثن زاجعا مرتحم 1. زوریف بیزگنروا مرتحم 2. ناخ رفظ رماع مرتحم 3. زوریف ہنازرف رٹکاڈ 4. ہاش نسحلا فشاک دیس 5. b. c. رٹکیرئاڈ وٹکیزگیا نان

:ےہ لیذ بسح بیکرت یک زرٹکیرئاڈ فآ ڈروب زرٹکیرئاڈ دازآ

یلع دہاز یبش مرتحم

1.

رٹکیرئاڈ وٹکیزگیا

ٰ یہلا خسار مرتحم

1.