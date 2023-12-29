SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of December 2023
Commission File Number: 001-33910
ATA Creativity Global
c/o Rm. 507, Bldg. 3, BinhuZhuoyueCheng,
WenhuaKechuangYuan, Huayuan Blvd. 365,
Baohe, Hefei, Anhui, China
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨
Change in Address of Principal Executive Offices
ATA Creativity Global (the "Company") announced that the address of principal executive offices of the Company's China businesses has been changed to Rm. 507, Bldg. 3, BinhuZhuoyueCheng, WenhuaKechuangYuan, Huayuan Blvd. 365, Baohe, Hefei, Anhui, China and the Company plans to move the headquarter of its China businesses to such address.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|ATA Creativity Global
|By:
/s/ Ruobai Sima
|Name:
|Ruobai Sima
|Title:
|Chief Financial Officer
Date: December 29, 2023
