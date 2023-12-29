SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

For the month of December 2023

ATA Creativity Global

Change in Address of Principal Executive Offices

ATA Creativity Global (the "Company") announced that the address of principal executive offices of the Company's China businesses has been changed to Rm. 507, Bldg. 3, BinhuZhuoyueCheng, WenhuaKechuangYuan, Huayuan Blvd. 365, Baohe, Hefei, Anhui, China and the Company plans to move the headquarter of its China businesses to such address.

Date: December 29, 2023

Date: December 29, 2023