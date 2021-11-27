Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. ATA IMS Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATAIMS   MYL8176OO009

ATA IMS BERHAD

(ATAIMS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysia police to look into claim ATA whistleblower beaten by police

11/27/2021 | 01:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Dyson employee shows a Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum cleaner without its cover during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police said on Saturday it will look into a claim a factory worker of Dyson supplier ATA IMS Bhd was beaten at its station but that it had not received any formal complaints.

British home appliance maker Dyson https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-dyson-terminates-relationship-with-malaysian-supplier-ata-over-labour-2021-11-25 told Reuters that it was ending its contract with ATA after an audit of the company's labour practices and allegations by a whistleblower.

Dhan Kumar Limbu, a former ATA worker, told Reuters on Thursday that ATA officials took him to a police station in June, where he was questioned about sharing information about conditions at the factory with activists and then beaten by police.

The police department in the southern Johor state, where ATA's factory is located, said it has not received any reports on the matter.

"Johor police takes note of the issue that was reported and will conduct an investigation if what was reported exists," it said in a statement on Facebook.

ATA said on Friday it had appointed consultants https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/analysts-see-years-losses-malaysias-ata-after-major-client-dyson-cuts-ties-2021-11-26 to review findings of forced labour in an audit summary it received from Dyson and claims of physical abuse raised by a former worker.

The manufacturer said it had hired a law firm in Malaysia to conduct an independent review of the allegations of physical abuse by the former worker, and a detailed report would be finalised soon.

Malaysia's human resources minister said the ministry will investigate Dyson's decision to sever ties with ATA IMS.

In interviews with Reuters, seven current and former ATA employees said they had worked overtime in excess of limits under Malaysian law and paid recruitment fees in their home countries to labour brokers, a practice activists have criticised as a form of debt bondage.

Dyson contributes around 80% of ATA's revenue. Shares in ATA, which makes parts for Dyson's vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, have plunged 55% since the Reuters report.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ATA IMS BERHAD
01:25aMalaysia police to look into claim ATA whistleblower beaten by police
RE
11/25Malaysia to investigate Dyson decision to cut ATA ties
RE
11/24Shares of Malaysia's ATA slump 30% after Dyson terminates relationship
RE
11/12ATA IMS Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Sep..
CI
08/27ATA IMS BERHAD : Posts Higher Profit in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/26ATA IMS Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/03ATA IMS Berhad Proposes Final Dividend Financial Year Ended 31 March 2021, Payable on 2..
CI
05/27Ata Ims Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
05/21ATA IMS : Malaysian electronics firm ATA says does not use forced labour
RE
02/23Ata Ims Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 831 M 668 M 668 M
Net income 2022 4,64 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net cash 2022 13,0 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 157x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 625 M 147 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart ATA IMS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
ATA IMS Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATA IMS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,52 MYR
Average target price 0,52 MYR
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chiu Wan Fong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Choo Shien Loh Finance Director
Chee Juan Foo Executive Chairman
Govidasamy Balachandran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Win Ton Koh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATA IMS BERHAD-78.15%147
BALL CORPORATION1.63%30 323
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION37.93%18 120
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.11.37%13 919
SEALED AIR CORPORATION37.91%9 601
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.12.04%9 227