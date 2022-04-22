ATAC Resources : Management Discussion & Analysis

ATAC RESOURCES LTD.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS for the Three Months and the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2021

(including any Significant Subsequent Events to April 7, 2022)

The following discussion and analysis of the results of operations and financial condition of ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC" or "the Company") for the three months and the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 should be read in conjunction with ATAC's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. All ATAC financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Management is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls. Management is also responsible for ensuring that information disclosed externally, including the financial statements and this Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), is complete and reliable.

The ATAC financial statements, MD&A and all other continuous disclosure documents are filed with Canadian securities regulators and are available for review under the ATAC Resources Ltd. profile at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by ATAC's use of certain terminology, including "will", "may", "expects", "should", "anticipates" or "intends" or by discussions of strategy or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause ATAC's actual results or achievements to be materially different from any future results or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include but are not limited to: estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans; objectives and expectations with respect to the effectiveness of ATAC's business model; future operations; products and services; the impact of regulatory initiatives on ATAC's operations; the size of and opportunities related to the market for ATAC's products; general industry and macroeconomic growth rates; expectations related to possible joint or strategic ventures; and statements regarding future performance.

Forward-looking statements used in this MD&A are subject to various risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of ATAC. If risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. ATAC undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader of the information included herein is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US READERS

Information concerning mineral properties in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with Canadian disclosure standards under applicable Canadian securities laws, which are not comparable in all respects to United States disclosure standards. The terms "mineral resource", "measured resource", "indicated resource" and "inferred resource" (and similar expressions) used in this MD&A are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with National Instrument 43 - 101 under guidelines set out in the standards set by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

While the terms "mineral resource", "measured resource", "indicated resource" and "inferred resource" are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, they are not defined terms under the standards of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). As such, certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this MD&A concerning descriptions of mineralization and resources under Canadian standards is not comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.

An "inferred resource" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and as to its economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "inferred resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies.

Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured, indicated or inferred resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. Readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an "inferred resource" exists, or is economically or legally mineable.

This MD&A also contains information with respect to adjacent or similar exploration and evaluation assets in respect of which ATAC has no interest or rights to explore or mine. ATAC advises US readers that the mining guidelines of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") set forth in the SEC's Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned that ATAC has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties, and any production therefore or economics with respect thereto, are not indicative of mineral deposits on ATAC's properties or the potential production from, or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of ATAC's exploration and evaluation assets.

All of ATAC's public disclosure filings, including its most recent management information circular, material change reports, press releases and other information, may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to ATAC's exploration and evaluation assets.

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

ATAC is in the business of exploring for metals and minerals with a particular emphasis on gold and copper. It does not own interests in any producing mines. At present, management is concentrating most of its efforts on its mineral properties in Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada. See "Exploration Properties" for additional information.

The common shares of ATAC are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "ATC" and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the trading symbol "ATADF".

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization recognized the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") as a global pandemic. ATAC continues to evaluate the impact of COVID-19, which could create significant uncertainty for ATAC and its operations. All work carried out in 2021 by ATAC on its Yukon and Nevada projects was subject to all COVID-19 related travel restrictions and health advisories in place at the time such work was undertaken.

As of April 7, 2022, ATAC had no debt and had working capital in excess of its anticipated expenditures for all of 2022. Such expenditures include costs related to administrative overhead and future exploration programs. See "Risks and Uncertainties" for additional information. The focus of ATAC's human and financial resources are the various mineral properties located in Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada and in Nevada, U.S.A. See "Exploration Properties" for additional information.

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

On March 5, 2021, ATAC amended 5,253,572 warrants with an original exercise price of $0.425 and expiry date of March 22, 2021 to an amended exercise price of $0.28 and an amended expiry date of March 22, 2022. These warrants expired unexercised.

On April 16, 2021, ATAC raised $1.0 million in gross proceeds through the sale of flow-through shares. See "Use of Proceeds" for additional information.

On June 9, 2021, Larry Donaldson resigned as ATAC's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Andrew Carne, the Company's current Vice President, Corporate and Project Development, was appointed as interim CFO.

On June 25, 2021, ATAC raised an aggregate of $3.02 million in gross proceeds through a private placement of common and flow-through units. See "Use of Proceeds" for additional information.

On July 8, 2021, ATAC granted an aggregate 2,950,000 incentive stock options, exercisable at $0.18 per share until July 8, 2026, to directors, officers, employees and consultants.

On October 1, 2021, James Gray was appointed to the ATAC board of directors. In connection with the appointment, the Company granted Mr. Gray 250,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.18 until July 8, 2026.

On October 8, 2021, ATAC's common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "ATADF".

On December 1, 2021, ATAC announced that Jasmine Lau joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Lau replaced Andrew Carne who had been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Carne will continue in his role as the Company's VP Corporate and Project Development.

On December 23, 2021, ATAC issued 30,000 common shares valued at $3,000 pursuant to the Mag Property Option Agreement.

EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

On January 12, 2021, ATAC announced results from its 2020 phase 2 exploration program at the Rau Project, part of the Rackla Gold Property.

On February 16, 2021, ATAC provided an update on its exploration activities at its East Goldfield project in Nevada, including the staking of additional claims.

On March 4, 2021, ATAC announced its plans for the 2021 exploration season, including work at its properties in the Yukon and Nevada.

On April 22 and May 20, 2021, ATAC provided updates on its exploration activities at its East Goldfield project, including sampling results and the planned drilling program.

On July 7, 2021, ATAC announced that its 2021 exploration programs had commenced at its Yukon and Nevada properties.

On August 23, 2021, ATAC announced the commencement of drilling at its East Goldfield project in Nevada.

On September 2, 2021, ATAC provided an update on exploration activities at its Connaught Property, including preliminary trenching results.

On November 2, 2021, additional results from the 2021 exploration program at the Connaught property were announced.

On December 2, 2021, ATAC provided final trench results from the 2021 exploration activities at its Connaught Property.

On December 15, 2021, ATAC provided an update on grassroots exploration at its Rosy Property.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On January 5, 2022, ATAC issued 20,000 common shares valued at $2,000 pursuant to the Blackbear claims option agreement, part of the Connaught property.

By agreement dated January 20, 2022, ATAC was granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Catch Property. See "Catch Property" for additional information.

On January 31, 2022, ATAC announced that it had voluntarily relinquished mineral claims located within designated wilderness areas of the finalized Peel Watershed Land Use Plan.

On February 10, 2022, Bruce Kenway retired from ATAC's Board of Directors.

By agreement dated February 21, 2022, ATAC was granted an option to acquire a 70% interest in the PIL Property. See "PIL Property" for additional information.

On February 18, 2022, ATAC terminated the East Goldfield property option. See "East Goldfield Property" for additional information.

On March 31, 2022, ATAC raised $4.0 million in gross proceeds through the sale of flow-through units. See "Use of Proceeds" for additional information.

EXPLORATION PROPERTIES

The current focus of ATAC's exploration activities are several properties located in Yukon Territory, Canada, and the PIL property in British Columbia, Canada. Based on disappointing 2021 drill results, ATAC recently terminated an option on the East Goldfield property in Nevada, United States. ATAC remains committed to working in Nevada and is currently evaluating additional project opportunities.

A. Yukon Properties

1. Connaught Property The 137.3 km2 Connaught property is located in the Dawson Mining District in west-central Yukon. It lies immediately south of the Sixty Mile placer gold camp, approximately 65 km west of Dawson City. The majority of the property is 100%-owned by ATAC with two portions under option from private individuals (see "Connaught Property Options").

Historically, the property was explored for high-grade epithermal veins. A total of 26 distinct silver-lead-zinc-gold ± copper ± zinc epithermal veins over 13 km in combined strike length and 400 m in vertical extent have been identified to date. Between 1969 and 2003, a total of 2,444 m of diamond drilling in 40 holes was completed. Assay values ranged from background up to 4,050 g/t silver, 79.41% lead, 10.90 g/t gold, 1.98% copper and 7.24% zinc.

Based on copper-molybdenum ± gold porphyry potential, in 2020, ATAC optioned two adjacent properties and staked additional claims in order to consolidate land on the eastern portion of the property.

Connaught Geology and Mineralization

The Connaught project lies within the northeast-trending 150 km long Sixtymile-Pika fault system which controlled Late Cretaceous magmatism, hydrothermal activity and associated porphyry, skarn and epithermal mineralization in Yukon and Alaska. The property is underlain by Carboniferous-to-Devonian gneiss, marble and metavolcanic rocks and Permian schists which are intruded by the Late Cretaceous Prospector Mountain Suite granodiorite, diorite and quartz monzonite.

The Prospector Mountain Suite rocks observed to date consist of multiple phases of intrusive stocks, dykes and breccias including: equigranular quartz monzonite, quartz monzonite porphyry, quartz latite and intrusion breccia. Copper mineralization observed to date includes disseminated and fracture coated malachite-tenorite ± azurite within a quartz monzonite porphyry, disseminated chalcopyrite-pyrite within an intrusion breccia and disseminated malachite-tenorite within a quartz latite dyke. At surface, the rocks containing copper mineralization are intensely weathered, are commonly stained orange, yellow and/or brown by iron oxides and clays and are friable to the touch and are interpreted as a copper depleted leached cap.

The style of mineralization, lithologies and alteration observed to date are typical of copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry systems such as Western Copper and Gold's Casino project in Yukon and Kenorland Minerals' Tanacross project in Alaska.

2021 Exploration Program

The 2021 exploration program included geophysical surveys, surface trenching, soil sampling and re-sampling of select historical drill core.

A total of 2,229 soil samples were collected across the property in 2021, primarily focused on claims optioned in 2020 and as infill work around known anomalies. Ten trenches, totaling 918 m in length, were dug by an excavator and sampled, with eight of ten trenches returning >325 ppm copper over 75 to 108 m. A total of 39 km of induced polarization ("IP") and 113 km of ground magnetic surveys were completed in July and August, with data showing geophysical anomalies coincident with copper-molybdenum-gold in-soil anomalies. The Prospector Mountain Suite intrusive rocks present as a regional elongate (13 x 2 km) magnetic high.

Based on the results of the 2021 work, four porphyry target areas have been identified for priority follow-up work in 2022. Geophysical data has identified over 20 priority drill targets throughout these target areas, which are being evaluated for drilling in 2022.

5