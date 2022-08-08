Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  ATAC Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    ATC   CA0464911068

ATAC RESOURCES LTD.

(ATC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:38 2022-08-08 pm EDT
0.1000 CAD   -4.76%
ATAC Resources: Strategically Positioned to Create Value, CEO Clip Video

08/08/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - ATAC Resources (TSXV: ATC) (OTCQB: ATADF) - is focused on exploring for gold and copper in Yukon, BC, and Nevada. President & CEO, Graham Downs tells BTV about the company's potential.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-atc-atac-resources-strategically-positioned-to-create-value-btv-investing-news-ceo-clips-60sec.

ATAC Resources (TSXV: ATC) (OTCQB: ATADF)

https://atacresources.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133159


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,04 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,94 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 17,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 84,9%
Managers and Directors
Graham N. Downs President & Chief Executive Officer
Jasmine Lau Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Owen Goss Chairman
Ian John Talbot Chief Operating Officer
Robert C. Carne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATAC RESOURCES LTD.5.00%17
NEWMONT CORPORATION-27.81%35 533
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-16.13%27 592
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-18.22%19 795
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%18 726
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-19.64%15 220