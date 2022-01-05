Atacadão S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

ATACADÃO S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.043.154

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 75.315.333/0001-09

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NON-FULFILMENT OF THE SUSPENSIVE CONDITION FOR THE CAPITAL INCREASE

THROUGH THE CAPITALIZATION OF THE PROFITS' RESERVES

Atacadão S.A. (B3: CRFB3) ("Company") hereby provides to its shareholders the following information regarding the capital increase, through the capitalization of the entirety of the profits' reserves, except for the legal reserve, which was approved, subject to the fulfillment of certain suspensive condition, by the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 22nd, 2021 ("EGM").

As provided in the documents and in the minutes of the EGM, the effectiveness of the capital increase was conditioned upon the publication until December 31st, 2021, in the Official Gazette of the Federal Executive, of a law, as the current Bill 2.,337/2021, or provisional measure, which (a) makes taxable by income tax the approval or payment of dividends approved or paid based on profits generated by the end of the fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2021, or (b) modifies the provisions of Article 10, paragraph 1 of Law 9,249/95, so that shareholders can no longer add to the acquisition cost of their respective investments the amount corresponding to the portion of profits or profits' reserves that are capitalized ("Suspensive Condition").

Since until December 31st, 2021 there has not been any publication in the Official Gazette of the Federal Executive, of a law, as the Bill 2,337/2021, or provisional measure, which (a) makes taxable by income tax the approval or payment of dividends approved or paid based on profits generated by the end of the fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2021, or (b) modifies the provisions of Article 10, paragraph 1 of Law 9,249/95, so that shareholders can no longer add to the acquisition cost of their respective investments the amount corresponding to the portion of profits or profits' reserves that are capitalized, the resolution regarding the Company's capital increase, as well as the amendment and consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, approved at the EGM held on December 22nd, 2021, did not have and will not have any effects.

Hence, the Company's corporate capital remains in the amount of seven billion, six hundred and fifty million, three hundred and seventy thousand, seven hundred and sixty-one reais and sixteen cents (R$ 7,650,370,761.16), divided into one billion, nine hundred and eighty-five