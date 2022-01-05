Atacadão S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

NÃO VERIFICAÇÃO DE CONDIÇÃO SUSPENSIVA DO AUMENTO DE CAPITAL
MEDIANTE CAPITALIZAÇÃO DE RESERVAS DE LUCROS
O Atacadão S.A. (B3: CRFB3) ("Companhia") vem prestar as seguintes informações em relação ao aumento de capital, mediante capitalização da totalidade das reservas de lucros, exceto a reserva legal, aprovado sob condição suspensiva pela Assembleia Geral de Acionistas da Companhia realizada em 22 de dezembro de 2021 ("Assembleia Geral").
Conforme registrado nos documentos e na própria ata da Assembleia Geral, a eficácia do aumento de capital esteva condicionada à publicação, até 31 de dezembro de 2021, no Diário Oficial da União, de lei, como o atual Projeto de Lei 2.337/2021, ou medida provisória, que (a) tornasse tributável pelo imposto de renda a declaração ou o pagamento de dividendos com base em lucros gerados até o final do exercício social a ser encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2021, ou (b) modificasse as disposições do artigo 10, parágrafo 1 da Lei 9.249/95, de modo que os acionistas não pudessem mais acrescer ao custo de aquisição do seu investimento um valor correspondente à parcela dos lucros ou reservas de lucros que forem incorporados ao capital social da empresa ("Condição Suspensiva").
Tendo em vista não ter havido, até 31 de dezembro de 2021, a publicação no Diário Oficial da União, de lei, como o Projeto de Lei 2.337/2021, ou medida provisória, que (a) tornasse tributável pelo imposto de renda a declaração ou o pagamento de dividendos com base em lucros gerados até o final do exercício social a ser encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2021, ou
modificasse as disposições do artigo 10, parágrafo 1 da Lei 9.249/95, de modo que os acionistas não pudessem mais acrescer ao custo de aquisição do seu investimento um valor correspondente à parcela dos lucros ou reservas de lucros que forem incorporados ao capital social da empresa, a deliberação relativa ao aumento de capital social da Companhia, bem como a alteração e consolidação do Estatuto Social da Companhia, aprovados na Assembleia Geral de Acionistas realizada em 22 de dezembro de 2021, não surtiram nem surtirão efeitos.
Deste modo, o capital social da Companhia permanece no montante R$ 7.650.370.761,16 (sete bilhões, seiscentos e cinquenta milhões, trezentos e setenta mil, setecentos e sessenta e um reais e dezesseis centavos), representado por 1.985.339.550 (um bilhão, novecentos e
oitenta e cinco milhões, trezentas e trinta e nove mil, quinhentas e cinquenta) ações, todas ordinárias, nominativas e sem valor nominal.
Para fins de esclarecimento, a matéria indicada no item (1) da ordem do dia da Assembleia Geral, qual seja, "ratificar as distribuições de proventos aos acionistas declaradas nas Reuniões do Conselho de Administração da Companhia realizadas em 11 de junho e 9 de novembro de 2021", foi aprovada na Assembleia Geral, não estando sujeita ao cumprimento de qualquer condição suspensiva.
São Paulo, 05 de janeiro de 2022.
Atacadão S.A.
David Murciano
Diretor Vice-Presidente de Finanças e Diretor de Relações com Investidores
Grupo Carrefour Brasil
JUR_SP - 42646264v2 - 514305.485466
- 2 -
ATACADÃO S.A.
Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.043.154
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 75.315.333/0001-09
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
NON-FULFILMENT OF THE SUSPENSIVE CONDITION FOR THE CAPITAL INCREASE
THROUGH THE CAPITALIZATION OF THE PROFITS' RESERVES
Atacadão S.A. (B3: CRFB3) ("Company") hereby provides to its shareholders the following information regarding the capital increase, through the capitalization of the entirety of the profits' reserves, except for the legal reserve, which was approved, subject to the fulfillment of certain suspensive condition, by the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 22nd, 2021 ("EGM").
As provided in the documents and in the minutes of the EGM, the effectiveness of the capital increase was conditioned upon the publication until December 31st, 2021, in the Official Gazette of the Federal Executive, of a law, as the current Bill 2.,337/2021, or provisional measure, which (a) makes taxable by income tax the approval or payment of dividends approved or paid based on profits generated by the end of the fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2021, or (b) modifies the provisions of Article 10, paragraph 1 of Law 9,249/95, so that shareholders can no longer add to the acquisition cost of their respective investments the amount corresponding to the portion of profits or profits' reserves that are capitalized ("Suspensive Condition").
Since until December 31st, 2021 there has not been any publication in the Official Gazette of the Federal Executive, of a law, as the Bill 2,337/2021, or provisional measure, which (a) makes taxable by income tax the approval or payment of dividends approved or paid based on profits generated by the end of the fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2021, or (b) modifies the provisions of Article 10, paragraph 1 of Law 9,249/95, so that shareholders can no longer add to the acquisition cost of their respective investments the amount corresponding to the portion of profits or profits' reserves that are capitalized, the resolution regarding the Company's capital increase, as well as the amendment and consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, approved at the EGM held on December 22nd, 2021, did not have and will not have any effects.
Hence, the Company's corporate capital remains in the amount of seven billion, six hundred and fifty million, three hundred and seventy thousand, seven hundred and sixty-one reais and sixteen cents (R$ 7,650,370,761.16), divided into one billion, nine hundred and eighty-five
million, three hundred and thirty-nine thousand, five hundred and fifty (1,985,339,550) shares, all common, nominatives and with no face value.
For clarification purposes, the matter indicated in item (1) of the EGM's agenda, namely, "ratify distributions of proceeds to the shareholders declared in the Company's Board of Directors meetings held on June 11 and November 9, 2021", was approved at the EGM and is not subject to the fulfillment of any suspensive condition.
São Paulo, January 5, 2022.
Atacadão S.A.
David Murciano
Vice-President Chief Financial Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer