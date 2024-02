Atacadão S.A. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was BRL 28,062 million compared to BRL 28,158 million a year ago. Revenue was BRL 29,614 million compared to BRL 29,852 million a year ago.

Net loss was BRL 565 million compared to net income of BRL 426 million a year ago.