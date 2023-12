Atacadao SA:

* CARREFOUR BRASIL: SEES EBITDA MARGIN OF STORES CONVERTED FROM GRUPO BIG TO ATACADAO BANNER AT 5%-6% BY THE END OF 2024; 7%-8% BY THE END OF 2025 -FILING

* CARREFOUR BRASIL: SEES TOTAL POTENTIAL EBITDA IMPACT FROM STORE PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION AT 180 MILLION-220 MILLION REAIS IN 2024; 550 MILLION-800 MILLION REAIS IN 2026 -FILING