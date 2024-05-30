Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Atacama Resources International (OTC Pink: ACRL) is pleased to announce that COO Greg Praver and VP of Business Development Brian Praver will attend the Canada Mining Expo in Timmins, Ontario, Canada on June 5th and 6th. The Canadian Mining Expo 2024 begins with its trade show on June 5th and will feature over 400 displays of the industry's latest innovations, products, and services. The Expo will also host conferences and forums on critical minerals and indigenous issues. Additionally, a job fair is included.

Atacama will have a display highlighting core samples from Tannahill and other assets. Graphics will depict induced polarization (IP) and magnetic field activities recently deployed at Tannahill South.

John Grant, the company's lead geophysicist, will be present and will work with both Greg and Brian Praver in managing the company's display. Bill MacRae, the company's lead geologist and the company's Qualified Geologist will be at the Atacama display and answer questions relating to Atacama activities now and in the future in the Timmins and Kirkland Lake Camps.

Greg and Brian aim to visit Tannahill during the week and become familiar with the recent drilling and assays that have taken place to determine gold concentrations at the 17 drill sites.

Discussions with vendors and mining experts throughout the region will be invaluable to the senior management team at Atacama and will help determine the next steps moving forward over the next few years.

Greg resides in Connecticut and Brian resides in Florida. Getting familiar with the gold camps in Northern Ontario will make the US-based executives better able to manage the development of the company's mining assets.

With the company's gold, lithium, cobalt, and graphite mining claims scheduled for development in 2024 and 2025, Atacama's executive team must become familiar with the exploration business in Northern Ontario.

For more information, please contact Greg Praver, COO, at gregpraver@acrlintl.com, or Glenn Grant, CEO, at ggrant@acrlintl.com

