Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - Atacama Resources International (OTC Pink: ACRL) releases its preliminary assay results on the Tannahill Property. Notably, the company has discovered 4.19 g/t of gold over one meter on hole AT24-03.

After originally scheduling to drill four holes on the property, supervised by the company's Qualified Person, William MacRae P Geo, Atacama completed 17 holes totalling 3,564 metres, to test promising geophysical anomalies along strike to the southwest of the historical mineralization reported in the Technical Report authored by Frank Ploger, P Geo announced in the Press Release dated August 17, 2023. The company awaits the complete results for the 17 holes, and will notify the public once complete.



The results for holes two and three: Hole AT24-02 returned 2.26 g/t over two meters, hole AT24-03 identified three separate zones of 4.19 g/t over one meter, 3.39 g/t over two meters, and 1.41 g/t over three meters.



Holes two and three warrant continued diamond drilling. The current diamond drill program tested the extent, grade and continuity of the known mineralization.

Our Magnetic and Induced Polarization surveys have been completed on the Southern portion of Tannahill reported under the May 7, 2024 news release posted on our website, acrlintl.com.

"We are extremely pleased to find encouraging gold results in our first few holes drilled. We wanted to brief the public on our progress and findings thus far, and I feel this is just the beginning. I look forward to completing the remaining holes' assay results, as we have over 3,000 assays to analyze and are energized," says Glenn Grant, Atacama's Chief Executive Officer. "We are fortunate to have secured a property such as Tannahill in a location amongst Ontario's "Golden Mile" with known and potential gold horizons," he adds.

Atacama Resources International remains committed to maintaining transparency, delivering shareholder value, and advancing its position as an innovative force in mineral exploration.

William MacRae P.Geo. (ON), Director of Atacama Resources International and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Atacama Resources International.

About Atacama Resources International ( www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and diamonds. Please visit the company's website at www.acrlintl.com for more information.

