ADRs End Mostly Higher; Immuron, atai Life Sciences Trade Actively

By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts ticked up 0.2% to 142.15. The Latin American index rose 2% to 185.23, while the European index edged up 0.5% to 138.34. The Asian index lost 0.5% to 162.58, and the emerging-markets index slipped 0.6% to 272.48.

Immuron Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The biopharmaceutical company surged 19% after the company received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed with the clinical evaluation of Travelan to prevent infectious diarrhea.

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company atai Life Sciences shed 12% following results from a two-part trial of KUR-101. The company said an assessment of the respiratory impact of KUR-101 was inconclusive as the positive control, oxycodone, failed to separate from the placebo.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1706ET