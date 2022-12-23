Advanced search
    ATAI   NL0015000DX5

ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.

(ATAI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
2.670 USD   -12.17%
05:07pADRs End Mostly Higher; Immuron, atai Life Sciences Trade Actively
DJ
08:17aAtai Life Sciences Says KUR-101 Shows Analgesic Activity in Phase 1 Trial
MT
07:00aatai Life Sciences Announces Results from the Kures Therapeutics Phase 1 Trial of KUR-101
GL
ADRs End Mostly Higher; Immuron, atai Life Sciences Trade Actively

12/23/2022 | 05:07pm EST
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts ticked up 0.2% to 142.15. The Latin American index rose 2% to 185.23, while the European index edged up 0.5% to 138.34. The Asian index lost 0.5% to 162.58, and the emerging-markets index slipped 0.6% to 272.48.

Immuron Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The biopharmaceutical company surged 19% after the company received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed with the clinical evaluation of Travelan to prevent infectious diarrhea.

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company atai Life Sciences shed 12% following results from a two-part trial of KUR-101. The company said an assessment of the respiratory impact of KUR-101 was inconclusive as the positive control, oxycodone, failed to separate from the placebo.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1706ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,19 M - -
Net income 2022 -140 M - -
Net cash 2022 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 504 M 504 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1 593x
EV / Sales 2023 5 275x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 90,7%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,04 $
Average target price 22,05 $
Spread / Average Target 625%
Managers and Directors
Florian Brand Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Stephen Bardin Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Christian Angermayer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Srinivas G. Rao Chief Scientific Officer
Rolando Gutíerrez-Esteinou Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.-60.16%504
MODERNA, INC.-17.97%80 040
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.00%37 731
LONZA GROUP AG-40.93%35 865
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.42.30%29 464
SEAGEN INC.-15.68%24 203