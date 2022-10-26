Atai Life Sciences N : 2022 R&D Day Presentation

All references in this presentation to "we", "us", "our", "atai", or the "Company" refer to ATAI Life Sciences N.V. and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context otherwise requires. This presentation may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry dynamics, business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements represent our opinions, expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation the important factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or
05
SIGNIFICANT BURDEN
URGENT NEED FOR INNOVATION
Global population with mental
of patients with depression
health disorders1
respond inadequately or relapse5
US adults experiencing symptoms of
Frontline treatments for depression
depression and anxiety quadrupled2
and anxiety have slow onset (4-12wks)6
Depression is the 2nd leading cause
of patients treated for opioid use
of disability worldwide3
disorder (OUD) relapse7
U.S. economic burden from adults
Only 7 new compounds approved by
with Major Depressive Disorder 4
FDA for depression since 20178
