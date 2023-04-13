Advanced search
Atai Life Sciences N : Company Presentation April 2023
PU
07:02aAtai Life Sciences Announces First Subject Dosed in the Phase 1 IV-to-Subcutaneous Bridging Study of PCN-101 (R-Ketamine)
GL
06:59aAtai Life Sciences Announces First Subject Dosed in the Phase 1 IV-to-Subcutaneous Bridging Study of PCN-101 (R-Ketamine)
AQ
Atai Life Sciences N : Company Presentation April 2023

04/13/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
Company Overview - March 2023

02

All references in this presentation to "we", "us", "our", "atai", or the

"Company" refer to ATAI Life Sciences N.V. and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context otherwise requires. This presentation may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry dynamics, business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements represent our opinions, expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation the important factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or

combination of factors, may cause actualresults to differmaterially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we nor our advisors nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Neither we nor our advisors undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as may be required by law. You should read this presentation with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances may be materially different from what we expect.

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning our industry, competitive position and the markets in which we operate is based on information from independent industry and research organizations, other third-party sources and management estimates. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information

released by independent industry analysts and other third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research, and are based on assumptions made by us upon reviewing such data, and our experience in, and knowledge of, such industry and markets, which we believe to be reasonable. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which we operate or of any individual competitor and our future performance are necessarily subject to uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by us. Industry publications, research, surveys and studies generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that the accuracy and completeness of such information is not guaranteed. Forecasts and other forward-looking information obtained from these sources are subject to the same qualifications and uncertainties as the other forward-looking statements in this presentation.

This presentation contains excerpts of testimonials from individuals who have been treated with compounds or derivatives of the compounds underlying our product candidates in the context of third-party studies or otherwise that are solely intended to be illustrative and not representative of the potential for beneficial results of such compounds. Our product candidates are in preclinical or clinical stages of development and none of our product candidates have been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Any trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, this presentation is updated as of March 24th, 2023

03

Mental health disorders are one of the largest global health burdens, most recently exacerbated by COVID- 19; global market size in mental health was $380Bn in 2020 and is expected to grow to $540Bn by 20301

atai's objective is to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients by developing rapid-acting and patient-centric pharmaceutical and digital treatment solutions

Atai has multiple clinical-stage drug development programs with focus on compound classes that all have prior evidence in humans; portfolio approach to avoid binary risk and to optimize likelihood of success

Validation of atai's operating model and ability to capture value: IPO of COMPASS Pathways in 2020 and licensing deal between Otsuka and atai subsidiary Perception Neuroscience in 2021

Strong cash position of approx. $273M (as of December 31st, 2022) and access to up to an additional $160m from term loan facility with Hercules2 lead to anticipated cash runway into H1'26

  1. THE COVID STATES PROJECT report (May 21, 2021) and https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mental-health-market-A11770
  2. Total facility size is up to $175M, with $15M drawn to-date (as of 31st Dec 2022)

Note: Unless otherwise stated, this presentation is updated as of March 24th, 2023

04

Our Objective

Achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioural change in patients diagnosed with mental health disorders

Key

Strategic

Pillars

Rapid acting intervention

(Focus: Rx)

1st, 2nd and 3rd generation compounds with the potential to show strong behavioural plasticity, rapid onset and more durable effect

Ongoing

psychological support

(Focus: DTx)

Additional ongoing

psychological care provided to patients before, during and/or after initial treatment interventions

Precision

mental health

(Focus: Biomarkers)

The identification of patient sub-types using biological and digital biomarkers

Note: Rx = Prescription Therapeutics; DTx = Digital Therapeutics

05

Program

Primary Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Affiliate Company1

CORE CLINICAL PROGRAMS

RL-007 / Compound2

Cognitive Impairment Associated

Recognify Life Sciences

With Schizophrenia

GRX-917 / Deuterated etifoxine

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

GABA Therapeutics

VLS-01 / DMT

Treatment-Resistant Depression

Viridia Life Sciences

DMX-1002 / Ibogaine

Opioid Use Disorder

DemeRx IB

EMP-01 / MDMA derivative

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

EmpathBio

LIMITED TO EQUITY INTEREST

COMP360 / Psilocybin3

TRD (PTSD and AN in Phase 2)

COMPASS Pathways

Note: Information as of March 2023, unless otherwise stated. DMT = N,N-dimethyltryptamine; MDMA = 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine

  1. Recognify and DemeRx IB are all variable interest entities; GABA is a non-consolidated VIE with operational involvement through Master Service Agreement (MSA) model; EmpathBio and Viridia are wholly-owned subsidiaries; COMPASS Pathways is a non-controlling equity interests
  2. RL-007compound is (2R, 3S)-2-amino-3-hydroxy-3-pyridin-4-yl-1-pyrrolidin-1-yl-propan-1-one(L)-(+) tartrate salts
  3. Developing COMP360, a formulation of psilocybin, administered with psychological support from specially trained therapists

Chart updated as of 3/24/2023

Disclaimer

ATAI Life Sciences NV published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
