Atai Life Sciences N : Company Presentation April 2023
04/13/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
Company Overview - March 2023
02
Note: Unless otherwise stated, this presentation is updated as of March 24th, 2023
03
Mental health disorders are one of the largest global health burdens, most recently exacerbated by COVID- 19; global market size in mental health was $380Bn in 2020 and is expected to grow to $540Bn by 20301
atai's objective is to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients by developing rapid-acting and patient-centric pharmaceutical and digital treatment solutions
Atai has multiple clinical-stage drug development programs with focus on compound classes that all have prior evidence in humans; portfolio approach to avoid binary risk and to optimize likelihood of success
Validation of atai's operating model and ability to capture value: IPO of COMPASS Pathways in 2020 and licensing deal between Otsuka and atai subsidiary Perception Neuroscience in 2021
Strong cash position of approx. $273M (as of December 31st, 2022) and access to up to an additional $160m from term loan facility with Hercules2 lead to anticipated cash runway into H1'26
Total facility size is up to $175M, with $15M drawn to-date (as of 31st Dec 2022)
Note: Unless otherwise stated, this presentation is updated as of March 24th, 2023
04
Our Objective
Achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioural change in patients diagnosed with mental health disorders
Key
Strategic
Pillars
Rapid acting intervention
(Focus: Rx)
1st, 2nd and 3rd generation compounds with the potential to show strong behavioural plasticity, rapid onset and more durable effect
Ongoing
psychological support
(Focus: DTx)
Additional ongoing
psychological care provided to patients before, during and/or after initial treatment interventions
Precision
mental health
(Focus: Biomarkers)
The identification of patient sub-types using biological and digital biomarkers
Note: Rx = Prescription Therapeutics; DTx = Digital Therapeutics
05
Program
Primary Indication
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Affiliate Company1
CORE CLINICAL PROGRAMS
RL-007 / Compound2
Cognitive Impairment Associated
Recognify Life Sciences
With Schizophrenia
GRX-917 / Deuterated etifoxine
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
GABA Therapeutics
VLS-01 / DMT
Treatment-Resistant Depression
Viridia Life Sciences
DMX-1002 / Ibogaine
Opioid Use Disorder
DemeRx IB
EMP-01 / MDMA derivative
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
EmpathBio
LIMITED TO EQUITY INTEREST
COMP360 / Psilocybin3
TRD (PTSD and AN in Phase 2)
COMPASS Pathways
Note: Information as of March 2023, unless otherwise stated. DMT = N,N-dimethyltryptamine; MDMA = 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine
Recognify and DemeRx IB are all variable interest entities; GABA is anon-consolidated VIE with operational involvement through Master Service Agreement (MSA) model; EmpathBio and Viridia are wholly-owned subsidiaries; COMPASS Pathways is a non-controlling equity interests
RL-007compound is (2R, 3S)-2-amino-3-hydroxy-3-pyridin-4-yl-1-pyrrolidin-1-yl-propan-1-one(L)-(+) tartrate salts
Developing COMP360, a formulation of psilocybin, administered with psychological support from specially trained therapists
