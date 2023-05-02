Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atai Life Sciences N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATAI   NL0015000DX5

ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.

(ATAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-02 pm EDT
1.890 USD   -4.55%
05:21pAtai Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Conference
GL
05/01Atai Life Sciences Presents Pharmacodynamic Data on GRX-917 in a Late Breaking Poster Presentation at the 2023 SOBP Annual Meeting
AQ
04/28Atai Life Sciences Presents Pharmacodynamic Data on GRX-917 in a Late Breaking Poster Presentation at the 2023 SOBP Annual Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atai Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Conference

05/02/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
NEW YORK and BERLIN, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, will participate in the 2023 Aegis Virtual Conference.

Details of the company’s presentation is as follows:

Aegis Virtual Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 3rd, 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on atai’s website under Events on the Investors section of the atai website: https://ir.atai.life/news-events/events/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the presentation.

About atai Life Sciences

atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Stephen Bardin
Chief Financial Officer
IR@atai.life

Media Contact:
Allan Malievsky
Senior Director, External Affairs
PR@atai.life


Analyst Recommendations on ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,08 M - -
Net income 2023 -147 M - -
Net cash 2023 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,13x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 329 M 329 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1 898x
EV / Sales 2024 1 317x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Atai Life Sciences N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1,98 $
Average target price 11,96 $
Spread / Average Target 504%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florian Brand Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Stephen Bardin Chief Financial Officer
Christian Angermayer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Srinivas G. Rao Chief Scientific Officer
Rolando Gutíerrez-Esteinou Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.-25.56%329
MODERNA, INC.-25.73%51 449
LONZA GROUP AG22.22%45 895
SEAGEN INC.54.98%37 343
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.27%35 254
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-16.18%25 077
