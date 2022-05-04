Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atai Life Sciences N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATAI   NL0015000DX5

ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.

(ATAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
4.400 USD   -3.93%
04:01aatai Life Sciences to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:00aAtai Life Sciences to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
04/19atai Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming April Investor Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

atai Life Sciences to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

05/04/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, will announce its first-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them on the IR portion of its website. Please visit the atai investor relations website at https://ir.atai.life to view Q1’22 financial results and press release.

A video interview with atai Life Sciences CEO Florian Brand, CSO Srinivas Rao, and CFO Greg Weaver will be available at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time at https://vimeo.com/atailifesciences. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to ir@atai.life by Monday, May 9, 2022.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. atai has offices in New York, Boston, London, and Berlin. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding atai’s participation in upcoming conferences and presentations and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in atai's prospectus pursuant to Rule 424(b) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in atai's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. atai disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Email: greg.weaver@atai.life

Media Contact:
Maggie Gordon
Senior Manager, Communications
Email: maggie@atai.life 


All news about ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.
04:01aatai Life Sciences to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:00aAtai Life Sciences to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
04/19atai Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming April Investor Conference
GL
04/18European ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
04/14European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
04/13European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
03/31RBC Capital Adjusts Atai Life Sciences Price Target to $9 From $12, Maintains Sector Pe..
MT
03/30ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
03/30TRANSCRIPT : Atai Life Sciences N.V., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2022
CI
03/30ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Repo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,07 M - -
Net income 2022 -159 M - -
Net cash 2022 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 707 M 707 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6 839x
EV / Sales 2023 7 524x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Atai Life Sciences N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,40 $
Average target price 26,31 $
Spread / Average Target 498%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florian Brand Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gregory L. Weaver Chief Financial Officer
Christian Angermayer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Srinivas G. Rao Chief Scientific Officer
Rolando Gutíerrez-Esteinou Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.-42.33%707
MODERNA, INC.-42.30%59 059
LONZA GROUP AG-25.26%43 201
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.73%40 733
SEAGEN INC.-14.94%24 208
CELLTRION, INC.-13.13%18 954