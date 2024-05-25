May 25, 2024 at 10:42 am EDT

Atal Realtech Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 245.42 million compared to INR 169.64 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 245.8 million compared to INR 170 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 12.33 million compared to INR 9.39 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.17 compared to INR 0.63 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.17 compared to INR 0.63 a year ago.