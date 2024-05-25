May 25, 2024 at 10:42 am EDT

Atal Realtech Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 408.26 million compared to INR 406.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 409.6 million compared to INR 406.9 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 21.45 million compared to INR 20.79 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.29 compared to INR 1.4 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.29 compared to INR 1.4 a year ago.