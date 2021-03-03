Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Atal S.A.    1AT   PLATAL000046

ATAL S.A.

(1AT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World's biggest wealth fund puts Japan's Kirin Holdings on watch list over Myanmar link

03/03/2021 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Employee works at a beer production line at Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings' factory in Toride

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday it had put Japan's Kirin Holdings Ltd Co on a watch list for possible exclusion from its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund over the beverage giant's ties to a business owned by Myanmar's military.

"Kirin has recently announced an intention to end this business cooperation, and the implementation of this will be followed up as a part of the observation," the central bank said in a statement.

Kirin Holdings was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The drinks giant said on Feb. 5 it would scrap a joint venture called Myanmar Brewery, in which Kirin's controlling stake was valued at up to $1.7 billion, after the army staged a coup deposing the democratically elected government.

Later in the month, however, Kirin said it still wanted to keep selling beer in Myanmar.

Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, held a 1.29% stake in Kirin Holdings at the end of 2020 with a value of $277.1 million.

The Norwegian sovereign fund, formally called the Government Pension Fund Global and set up in 1996 to save petroleum revenues for future generations, owns about 1.5% of all globally listed shares.

Holding stakes in around 9,100 companies worldwide, it has set the pace on a host of issues in the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) field, and its decisions are often followed by other investors.

The bank separately said it would allow the wealth fund to invest again in Poland's Atal SA, which had been excluded since 2017 for risk of human rights violations through its use of North Korean workers at Polish construction sites.

"As a result of a resolution in the United Nations Security Council, all North Korean workers have now been sent out of Poland. Therefore, there are no longer grounds for excluding the company," Norges Bank said.

Atal did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A third firm, Germany's Thyssenkrupp AG, will be the subject of an "active ownership" process as the fund's management seeks to probe the company's anti-corruption work, Norges bank said.

"Norges Bank has been in dialogue with the company over a long period of time. We therefore have a good foundation for active ownership on the issues to which this matter relates," the central bank said.

The fund held a 1.3% stake in the German firm at the end of 2020 valued at $147.1 million.

Thyssenkrupp did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Richard Pullin)

By Terje Solsvik


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATAL S.A. 1.44% 42.2 End-of-day quote.29.85%
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED 1.20% 2106.5 End-of-day quote.-13.46%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 4.04% 11.86 Delayed Quote.40.33%
All news about ATAL S.A.
05:55pWorld's biggest wealth fund puts Japan's Kirin Holdings on watch list over My..
RE
20202020-08-06 17/2020 (GODZ. 17 : 26) – Rozważana emisja obligacji w ram..
PU
2019Hong Kong's Analogue says investigated by Competition Commission
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 078 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2020 165 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
Net Debt 2020 766 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 665 M 442 M 442 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 16,8%
Chart ATAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Atal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,72 PLN
Last Close Price 42,20 PLN
Spread / Highest target 3,08%
Spread / Average Target -3,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zbigniew Eugeniusz Juroszek Chairman-Management Board
Andrzej Biedronka-Tetla Finance Director
Mateusz Zbigniew Juroszek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Milata Head-Information Technology
Anna Cieslar Head-Communities & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATAL S.A.29.85%435
HASEKO CORPORATION21.39%3 808
KAUFMAN & BROAD1.50%974
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC-2.67%884
TRISUL S.A.-24.00%303
SPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES PLC12.96%214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ