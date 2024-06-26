"Dear Stakeholders,

I am pleased to present our annual Payment to Government Report, which underscores our unwavering commitment to ﬁscal transparency and regulatory compliance.

This report provides a detailed account of taxes and other speciﬁed payments made to government entities, which are associated with our diverse portfolio of activities, including mining, exploration and development together with associated holding and ﬁnancing of investments. The payments disclosed for the year 2023 and preceding years are a testament to our enduring dedication to openness and transparency across all regions where we operate.

We are ﬁrmly of the belief that this transparent approach bolsters the trust and relationships we have nurtured with our stakeholders, particularly with governments at the local, regional, and national levels.

Our operations within host countries play an important role in enabling governments to capitalise on their assets. The taxes we contribute ﬁnance public services, infrastructure development, public investments, and various other essential services that beneﬁt the communities where our natural resources are located. Our company's tax contributions are designed to engender a lasting, signiﬁcant, and positive impact on local governments and their host countries.

In 2023, our company made signiﬁcant tax contributions through our operating mine in southern Spain and our brownﬁeld copper project in the northwest of Spain, totalling €3.4 million. In addition, our holdings, trading, and ﬁnancing activities in Cyprus contributed €3.0 million in taxes.

Our commitment to governments and host countries extends beyond mere tax contributions. We take immense pride in actively supporting the communities where we operate through social investments and by generating direct, indirect, and induced impacts on businesses. In 2023 alone, our company provided employment for approximately 488 individuals, indirectly created over 1,300 jobs, and facilitated 600+ induced and other non-business-related activities that beneﬁtted the surrounding communi- ties.

These payments are representative of our mining operations and business activities at each individual location.

Our company remains steadfastly committed to transparency with our shareholders and other interested parties. They can rest assured that we operate as a responsible corporate citizen, dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact on the communities we serve.

Thank you for your continued support and trust in our company.

A copy of the Payments to Government Report can be found below and on the Company's website www.atalayamining.com.