    EMED   CY0106002112

ATALAYA MINING PLC

(EMED)
  Report
02/20/2023
360.00 GBX   +2.27%
Atalaya Mining applies for voluntary delisting from Toronto exchange

02/20/2023 | 04:32am EST
(Alliance News) - Atalaya Mining PLC on Monday said it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its ordinary shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Cyprus-based copper producer said the delisting will be effective from the closing of trading on March 7, with shares in the company continuing to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Atalaya said trading on AIM has accounted for about 99% of all trading volume on both platforms over the past year, with the company deciding that the financial costs and administrative requirements associated with its Toronto listing can no longer be justified.

The company noted that the delisting does not require shareholder approval, as AIM is an acceptable alternative market according to Toronto's company manual.

Atalaya shares were up 2.3% trading at 360.00 pence per share on Monday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATALAYA MINING PLC 2.27% 360 Delayed Quote.7.48%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.30% 7588 Delayed Quote.6.70%
Income Statement Evolution
