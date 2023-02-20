Atalaya Mining applies for voluntary delisting from Toronto exchange

(Alliance News) - Atalaya Mining PLC on Monday said it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its ordinary shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Cyprus-based copper producer said the delisting will be effective from the closing of trading on March 7, with shares in the company continuing to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Atalaya said trading on AIM has accounted for about 99% of all trading volume on both platforms over the past year, with the company deciding that the financial costs and administrative requirements associated with its Toronto listing can no longer be justified.

The company noted that the delisting does not require shareholder approval, as AIM is an acceptable alternative market according to Toronto's company manual.

Atalaya shares were up 2.3% trading at 360.00 pence per share on Monday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.