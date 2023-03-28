Advanced search
    EMED   CY0106002112

ATALAYA MINING PLC

(EMED)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:15:00 2023-03-28 am EDT
340.10 GBX   +0.03%
Atalaya Mining granted Unified Environmental Authorisation
AN
08:37aSpain's Atalaya Mining Gets Environmental Authorization from Junta de Andalucía
MT
03/23Atalaya Mining PLC Announces 2022 Annual Results
AQ
Atalaya Mining granted Unified Environmental Authorisation

03/28/2023 | 09:28am EDT
Atalaya Mining PLC - Glasgow, Scotland-based mining company focused on sustainable production of copper and other metals - says wholly-owned Masa Valverde project has been granted the Unified Environmental Authorisation by the regional government of Andalusia in southern Spain. The application was initiated in December 2021. Says the authorisation is an integrated process combining environmental impact assessment and other authorisations and specifies requirements to avoid, prevent and minimise a project's environmental impacts. Says it will now file for exploitation permit. "This is a very pleasing outcome, and the 15-month turnaround from the submission of our proposal highlights that Andalusia is a world-class mining jurisdiction. It is also testament to our focus on developing sustainable operations which show respect for the natural environment and contribute to the development of the regions where we operate."

Current stock price: 340.10 pence

12-month change: down 15%

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ATALAYA MINING PLC 0.03% 340.1 Delayed Quote.3.82%
Financials
Sales 2023 360 M 442 M 442 M
Net income 2023 60,5 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
Net cash 2023 68,0 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,98x
Yield 2023 4,10%
Capitalization 476 M 583 M 583 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart ATALAYA MINING PLC
Atalaya Mining Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATALAYA MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 340,00 GBX
Average target price 475,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Lavandeira Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
César Sánchez Chief Financial Officer
Roger Owen Davey Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Victor Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Hussein Barma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATALAYA MINING PLC3.82%583
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-1.65%18 384
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.2.30%14 498
VEDANTA LIMITED-11.56%12 296
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-5.54%10 152
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED10.59%8 108
