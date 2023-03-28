Atalaya Mining granted Unified Environmental Authorisation

Atalaya Mining PLC - Glasgow, Scotland-based mining company focused on sustainable production of copper and other metals - says wholly-owned Masa Valverde project has been granted the Unified Environmental Authorisation by the regional government of Andalusia in southern Spain. The application was initiated in December 2021. Says the authorisation is an integrated process combining environmental impact assessment and other authorisations and specifies requirements to avoid, prevent and minimise a project's environmental impacts. Says it will now file for exploitation permit. "This is a very pleasing outcome, and the 15-month turnaround from the submission of our proposal highlights that Andalusia is a world-class mining jurisdiction. It is also testament to our focus on developing sustainable operations which show respect for the natural environment and contribute to the development of the regions where we operate."

Current stock price: 340.10 pence

12-month change: down 15%

