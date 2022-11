Atalaya Mining PLC - copper and silver producer at Proyecto Riotinto in south west Spain - Enrique Delgado, general manager of Proyecto Riotinto, sells 300,000 shares at 272.25 pence, worth GBP816,750, on Wednesday.

Current stock price: 280.50p

12-month change: down 30%

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.