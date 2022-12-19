Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRA   US0465131078

ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
3.520 USD   +1.73%
08:07aAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:05aAtara Biotherapeutics Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
BU
07:14aAtara Biotherapeutics, Pierre Fabre Report European Commission Approval for Ebvallo as Therapy for Adults, Children with EBV+ PTLD
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

12/19/2022 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA) today announced that Carol Gallagher will assume the role of Chair of the Board of Directors, replacing Ron Renaud, who is stepping down to focus on his new position as Managing Director at Bain Capital Life Sciences.

“Since 2020, I have had the privilege of serving on Atara’s Board of Directors and witnessing firsthand the progress across its pipeline of potentially transformative therapies,” said Ron Renaud. “Atara has a best-in-class team of visionaries who I wish success on their journey to transform the lives of patients with high unmet medical need. I have worked alongside Carol for years and have full confidence that she will help drive Atara’s growth to new heights as Chair.”

Carol Gallagher, Pharm.D. is a venture partner in the life sciences practice of New Enterprise Associates and an experienced public company director. She has served as a Director at Atara since 2013 and as a member of both the Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. Gallagher was formerly the President and CEO of Calistoga Pharmaceuticals and has held commercial and drug development roles within Eli Lilly, Amgen, Agouron, Pfizer and Biogen Idec.

Atara also announced that after four years of service, Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D., has decided to step down from Atara’s Board of Directors to pursue other external opportunities following his retirement from Merck.

“On behalf of Atara and its Board of Directors, I want to express my gratitude to both Ron and Roy for their dedicated service to our company and its shareholders,” said Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atara. “We look forward to entering an exciting year under Carol’s Board stewardship as we progress toward realizing the full potential of our EBV T-cell platform across multiple therapeutic areas.”

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program receiving marketing authorization in Europe, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform, which does not require TCR or HLA gene editing, to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel for Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in Southern California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may imply “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding Atara’s pipeline and platform, and the development, timing, progress, characteristics and benefits of Atara’s pipeline and platform. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Atara’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Atara could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development process and the uncertainty of clinical success; the COVID-19 pandemic, which may significantly impact (i) our business, research, clinical development plans and operations, including our operations in Southern California and Denver and at our clinical trial sites, as well as the business or operations of our third-party manufacturer, contract research organizations or other third parties with whom we conduct business, (ii) our ability to access capital, and (iii) the value of our common stock; the sufficiency of Atara’s cash resources and need for additional capital; and other risks and uncertainties affecting Atara’s and its development programs, including those discussed in Atara’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings and in the documents incorporated by reference therein. Except as otherwise required by law, Atara disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:07aAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (for..
AQ
08:05aAtara Biotherapeutics Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
BU
07:14aAtara Biotherapeutics, Pierre Fabre Report European Commission Approval for Ebvallo as ..
MT
07:02aAtara Biotherapeutics' Ebvallo™ (tabelecleucel) Receives European Commission Appr..
BU
12/16Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635
AQ
12/15Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
12/12Atara Biotherapeutics Phase 3 Data Show 'Clinical Benefits' From Tabelecleucel Immunoth..
MT
12/12Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Updated Clinical Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (ALLELE..
BU
12/12Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Updated Clinical Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Tab-..
CI
12/05Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 105 M - -
Net income 2022 -207 M - -
Net cash 2022 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,72x
Yield 2022 28,4%
Capitalization 334 M 334 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 340
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,52 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 411%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Touchon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Utpal Koppikar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald C. Renaud Non-Executive Chairman
Manher AJ Joshi Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Jakob Dupont Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-77.67%334
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS38.80%78 240
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.51%77 236
BIONTECH SE-32.02%42 589
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.31%33 013
GENMAB A/S16.08%28 437