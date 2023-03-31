Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRA   US0465131078

ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
2.900 USD   +3.57%
04:02pAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
03/10Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06Atara biotherapeutics, inc. reports inducement grants under nasdaq listing rule 5635(4)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

03/31/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today reported the grant of 93,950 restricted stock units of Atara’s common stock to three newly hired employees. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Atara’s Board of Directors and granted under the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of April 3, 2023, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Atara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first quarterly vesting date after the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vesting in 12 approximately equal quarterly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates.

Atara is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune disease. With our lead program receiving marketing authorization in Europe, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform, which does not require TCR or HLA gene editing, to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel for Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in Southern California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:02pAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)..
BU
03/10Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06Atara biotherapeutics, inc. reports inducement grants under nasdaq listing rule 5635(4)
AQ
03/03Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)..
BU
03/01Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Cell Therapy Panel Discussion at the Cowen 43rd..
BU
02/21Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Confer..
BU
02/09HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Atara Biotherapeutics to $27 From $29, Maintains ..
MT
02/09Pierre Fabre to Commercialize and Distribute the First Approved Allogeneic T-cell Immun..
AQ
02/08ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/08Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 56,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -230 M - -
Net cash 2023 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,36x
Yield 2023 35,7%
Capitalization 269 M 269 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,80 $
Average target price 18,50 $
Spread / Average Target 561%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Touchon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Utpal Koppikar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carol Giltner Gallagher Chairman
Manher AJ Joshi Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Jakob Dupont Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-14.63%269
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.56%86 608
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.10%80 254
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.60%34 784
BIONTECH SE-18.41%29 539
GENMAB A/S-12.55%24 559
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer