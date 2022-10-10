Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRA   US0465131078

ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-10-10 pm EDT
3.805 USD   -0.39%
04:02pAtara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
09/29Atara Biotherapeutics to Receive Additional Near-Term Milestone Payment under Updated Tabelecleucel Commercialization Agreement with Pierre Fabre
AQ
09/28Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

10/10/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today reported the grant of 8,000 restricted stock units of Atara’s common stock to one newly hired employee. This award was approved by the Compensation Committee of Atara’s Board of Directors and granted under the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of October 3, 2022, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Atara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first quarterly vesting date after the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vesting in 12 approximately equal quarterly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates.

Atara is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform, which does not require TCR or HLA gene editing, to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -214 M - -
Net cash 2022 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,80x
Yield 2022 26,2%
Capitalization 360 M 360 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 578
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,82 $
Average target price 19,79 $
Spread / Average Target 418%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Touchon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Utpal Koppikar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald C. Renaud Non-Executive Chairman
Manher AJ Joshi Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Jakob Dupont Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-75.76%360
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.39%77 227
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.44%75 715
BIONTECH SE-47.75%32 737
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-39.54%29 020
GENMAB A/S3.08%23 267