Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRA   US0465131078

ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
8.760 USD   -3.42%
04/05Atara Biotherapeutics Names Charlene Banard Chief Technical Officer
MT
04/05Atara Biotherapeutics Names Biopharmaceutical Executive Charlene Banard as Chief Technical Officer
BU
04/05Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Names Charlene Banard as Chief Technical Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

04/08/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today reported the grant of an aggregate of 37,538 restricted stock units of Atara’s common stock to five newly hired employees. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Atara’s Board of Directors and granted under the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of April 1, 2022, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Atara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first quarterly vesting date after the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vesting in 12 approximately equal quarterly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates.

Atara is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program in Phase 3 clinical development and currently under review to support registration in Europe, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform, which does not require TCR or HLA gene editing, to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel® (tabelecleucel) in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD); ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and our leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
04/05Atara Biotherapeutics Names Charlene Banard Chief Technical Officer
MT
04/05Atara Biotherapeutics Names Biopharmaceutical Executive Charlene Banard as Chief Techni..
BU
04/05Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Names Charlene Banard as Chief Technical Officer
CI
04/05Fujifilm Completes Acquisition of a Dedicated Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility from ..
AQ
04/04FUJIFILM Corporation's Subsidiary Acquires Atara Biotherapeutics' Cell Therapy Facility..
MT
04/04ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financia..
AQ
04/04Atara Biotherapeutics Announces the Completion of the Acquisition of Its Cell Therapy M..
BU
04/04Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces the Completion of the Acquisition of Its Cell The..
CI
04/04FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies California, Inc. completed the acquisition of T-Cell ..
CI
03/28JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Atara Biotherapeutics to $22 From $27, Reiterates Over..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -345 M - -
Net cash 2022 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,57x
Yield 2022 11,0%
Capitalization 844 M 844 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 578
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,07 $
Average target price 29,50 $
Spread / Average Target 225%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Touchon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Utpal Koppikar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald C. Renaud Non-Executive Chairman
Manher AJ Joshi Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Jakob Dupont Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-42.45%844
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS14.30%76 828
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.00%76 590
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.61%70 220
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-11.45%49 045
BIONTECH SE-34.40%41 013