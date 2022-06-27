Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRA   US0465131078

ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
7.030 USD   -3.83%
Atara Biotherapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/27/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
HEIDEN WILLIAM K
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. [ATRA] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. , 611 GATEWAY BOULEVARD, SUITE 900
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO CA 94080
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
HEIDEN WILLIAM K
C/O ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
611 GATEWAY BOULEVARD, SUITE 900
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA94080


Signatures
/s/ David Tucker, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-27
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These restricted stock units shall vest on the earlier of June 23, 2023 or the date of the next annual meeting of stockholders, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service.
(2) The option shall vest on the earlier of June 23, 2023 or the date of the next annual meeting of stockholders, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -359 M - -
Net cash 2022 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,10x
Yield 2022 13,7%
Capitalization 683 M 683 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,56x
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 570
Free-Float 99,5%
