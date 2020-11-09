Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atara Biotherapeutics : XBRL Q3 2020

11/09/2020 | 05:55pm EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Amendment Flag false
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Trading Symbol ATRA
Entity Registrant Name ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Entity Central Index Key 0001604464
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Entity Filer Category Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Small Business false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 77,714,302
Entity File Number 001-36548
Entity Tax Identification Number 46-0920988
Entity Address, Address Line One 611 Gateway Blvd.
Entity Address, Address Line Two Suite 900
Entity Address, City or Town South San Francisco
Entity Address, State or Province CA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 94080
City Area Code 650
Local Phone Number 278-8930
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Transition Report false

Disclaimer

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:54:05 UTC
All news about ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:55pATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Xbrl q3 2020
PU
04:19pATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
04:08pATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
04:06pATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Investor Presentation
PU
04:02pATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Opera..
BU
11/02ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Mond..
BU
09/15ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : To Present Clinical Data in Epstein-Barr Virus-Driven Ac..
AQ
09/14ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : To Present Clinical Data in Epstein-Barr Virus-Driven (E..
BU
09/11ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : ECTRIMS 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -311 M - -
Net cash 2020 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,01x
Yield 2020 7,43%
Capitalization 999 M 999 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 105x
Nbr of Employees 425
Free-Float 98,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,33 $
Last Close Price 13,45 $
Spread / Highest target 480%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Touchon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald C. Renaud Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Newell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Utpal Koppikar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Manher AJ Joshi Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-18.34%999
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.10%74 046
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS53.94%61 008
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.61%57 281
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.81.53%42 858
BEIGENE, LTD.77.03%26 749
