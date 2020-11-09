Atara Biotherapeutics : XBRL Q3 2020
11/09/2020 | 05:55pm EST
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type
10-Q
Amendment Flag
false
Document Period End Date
Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q3
Trading Symbol
ATRA
Entity Registrant Name
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Entity Central Index Key
0001604464
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Entity Filer Category
Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Small Business
false
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
77,714,302
Entity File Number
001-36548
Entity Tax Identification Number
46-0920988
Entity Address, Address Line One
611 Gateway Blvd.
Entity Address, Address Line Two
Suite 900
Entity Address, City or Town
South San Francisco
Entity Address, State or Province
CA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
94080
City Area Code
650
Local Phone Number
278-8930
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Transition Report
false
Disclaimer
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:54:05 UTC
All news about ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-311 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
158 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-3,01x
Yield 2020
7,43%
Capitalization
999 M
999 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
105x
Nbr of Employees
425
Free-Float
98,8%
