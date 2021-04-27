Log in
Atara Biotherapeutics : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

04/27/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced the Company will release first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.

Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 877-407-8291 for domestic callers and 201-689-8345 for international callers, using the conference ID 13717803. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media – News & Events section of atarabio.com. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel® in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and our leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,39 M - -
Net income 2021 -342 M - -
Net cash 2021 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,75x
Yield 2021 6,90%
Capitalization 1 218 M 1 218 M -
EV / Sales 2021 169x
EV / Sales 2022 31,5x
Nbr of Employees 437
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 34,13 $
Last Close Price 14,49 $
Spread / Highest target 438%
Spread / Average Target 136%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Touchon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Utpal Koppikar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald C. Renaud Non-Executive Chairman
Manher AJ Joshi Chief Medical Officer
Jakob Dupont EVP, Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-26.18%1 218
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.39%82 796
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.20%56 156
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.12.91%55 415
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.14%51 889
BIONTECH SE114.24%42 182
