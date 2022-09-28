Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRA   US0465131078

ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ATRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
3.840 USD   +15.32%
04:02pAtara Biotherapeutics to Receive Additional Near-Term Milestone Payment Under Updated Tabelecleucel (Tab-cel®) Commercialization Agreement with Pierre Fabre
BU
09/27Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07Transcript : Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Presents at Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference, Sep-07-2022 09:40 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atara Biotherapeutics to Receive Additional Near-Term Milestone Payment Under Updated Tabelecleucel (Tab-cel®) Commercialization Agreement with Pierre Fabre

09/28/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atara to Receive Additional USD 30 Million Upon European Commission (EC) Approval and Filing of Tab-cel® Marketing Authorization Transfer to Pierre Fabre

Responses Submitted to European Medicines Agency for Final Day 180 List of Outstanding Issues 

Anticipated Tab-cel® EC Approval on Track for Q4 2022

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, today announced an update to its existing collaboration agreement with Pierre Fabre for the commercialization of tabelecleucel (tab-cel®) for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive cancers.

Under the amended terms, Atara will receive an additional USD 30 million milestone payment upon tab-cel® EC approval and subsequent filing of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) transfer to Pierre Fabre in exchange for reduced tab-cel® royalties and supply price mark-up for Pierre Fabre. Tiered royalties on sales remain at a significant double-digit rate following this amendment.

“With an anticipated European approval in Q4 2022, tab-cel® is positioned to become the first ever allogeneic off-the-shelf T-cell therapy available for patients with significant need,” said Pascal Touchon, President and CEO of Atara. “This update to our agreement with Pierre Fabre reaffirms our strong partnership and shared belief in the transformative potential of tab-cel®, while enabling Atara to further extend our cash runway.”

In October 2021, Atara entered into an exclusive commercialization agreement with Pierre Fabre for tab-cel® in Europe, Middle East, Africa and other select emerging markets for EBV-positive cancers, receiving an upfront payment of USD 45 million, and up to approximately USD 320 million in additional regulatory and sales milestone payments. In addition to responsibility for the pivotal ALLELE study in EBV+ post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and securing European Commission approval, Atara also remains responsible for the Phase 2 multi-cohort study, which is evaluating tab-cel® in six additional patient populations with the goal of label expansion in other EBV-driven cancers. Pierre Fabre will lead all commercialization and distribution activities in the territories, as well as medical and regulatory activities after the anticipated MAA approval in Europe. Atara retains full commercialization rights to tab-cel® in the United States and other major markets.

“Tab-cel® has the potential to be a transformational product for EBV-positive cancers and is eagerly awaited by physicians and patients in Europe with limited treatment options,” said Eric Ducournau, CEO of Pierre Fabre. “This update to our agreement with Atara confirms our confidence and commitment to tab-cel® in Europe, where the Pierre Fabre team is excited to bring the first allogeneic T-cell therapy to European patients in a rare oncology condition.”

Atara is leveraging its first-in-kind allogeneic off-the-shelf EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients including tab-cel®, which is the Company’s lead candidate in development for EBV-positive cancers, including EBV+ PTLD, where it is currently being investigated in adults and children in the Phase 3 ALLELE study. Tab-cel® has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Further information about Pierre Fabre can be found at www.pierre-fabre.com and @PierreFabre.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program in Phase 3 clinical development and currently under review to support registration in Europe, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform, which does not require TCR or HLA gene editing, to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel® (tabelecleucel) in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD); ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may imply “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding Atara’s cash runway and statements regarding tab-cel®,including: the timing of, and Atara’s plans for, and potential decision by, the EMA regarding the MAA submission for EBV+ patients with PTLD, the development, timing and progress of tab-cel®, the potential characteristics and benefits of tab-cel®, and the progress and results of, and prospects for, Atara’s collaboration with Pierre Fabre involving tab-cel®, the commercial prospects and business opportunity for tab-cel® in the territories licensed to Pierre Fabre, and the potential financial and other benefits to Atara as a result of the collaboration (and the amended terms of such collaboration) with Pierre Fabre. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Atara’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Atara could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development process and the uncertainty of clinical success; the COVID-19 pandemic, which may significantly impact (i) our business, research, clinical development plans and operations, including our operations in South San Francisco and Southern California and at our clinical trial sites, as well as the business or operations of our third-party manufacturer, contract research organizations or other third parties with whom we conduct business, (ii) our ability to access capital, and (iii) the value of our common stock; the sufficiency of Atara’s cash resources and need for additional capital; and other risks and uncertainties affecting Atara’s and its development programs, including those discussed in Atara’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings and in the documents incorporated by reference therein. Except as otherwise required by law, Atara disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:02pAtara Biotherapeutics to Receive Additional Near-Term Milestone Payment Under Updated T..
BU
09/27Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
09/07Transcript : Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Presents at Citi's 17th Annual BioPh..
CI
08/31Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Cell Therapy Panel Discussion at the Citigroup ..
BU
08/16Mizuho Securities Cuts Price Target on Atara Biotherapeutics to $31 From $39, Keeps Buy..
MT
08/09Atara Biotherapeutics Swings to Q2 Profit, Higher Revenue; Shares Jump
MT
08/09Goldman Sachs Adjusts Atara Biotherapeutics' Price Target to $3 From $4, Keeps Sell Rat..
MT
08/08Atara Biotherapeutics : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Stra..
PU
08/08Transcript : Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/08Atara Biotherapeutics : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -220 M - -
Net cash 2022 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,52x
Yield 2022 30,0%
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 578
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,33 $
Average target price 19,79 $
Spread / Average Target 494%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Touchon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Utpal Koppikar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald C. Renaud Non-Executive Chairman
Manher AJ Joshi Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Jakob Dupont Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-78.87%314
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.74%78 498
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.10.05%74 302
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS29.66%73 024
BIONTECH SE-49.46%31 665
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-39.08%29 141