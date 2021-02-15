Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Atari    ATA   FR0010478248

ATARI

(ATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on February 15, 2021 at 17h00 behind closed doors

02/15/2021 | 12:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 at 17h00 behind closed doors

Paris, February 15, 2021 – 18h00  – ATARI (ISIN : FR0010478248 - ATA, eligible PEA-PME), one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, held its Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) on first call this Monday, February 15, 2021 at 17h00.  Given the exceptional context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the dispositions of the decree n° 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, which prolonged and modified the decree n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Shareholders’ Meeting was held behind closed doors, without the shareholders or their proxies being physically present.

In this context, the modalities for shareholders to exercise their right to vote at this general meeting had to be adapted compared to the usual modalities, and the shareholders were invited to regularly consult the section “Shareholders’ Meetings” on the website www.atari-investisseurs.com, where the documentation and the voting procedures related to this combined general meeting were published and in particular :

  • Board report on the issue of shares, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights
  • Notice of meeting brochure
  • Procedures for obtaining or consulting information on the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on February 15, 2021
  • Postal or proxy voting form
  • Presentation of resolutions
  • Convening notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on January 8, 2021
  • Universal Registration Document / Annual Financial Report 2019-20
  • ATARI SA by-laws updated on December 28, 2020
  • Special reports of the Statutory Auditors on the resolutions
  • Statutory Auditor’s Report on the issue of shares, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights
  • Statutory Auditors’ Report on the consolidated financial statements
  • Statutory Auditors’ Report on the annual financial statements
  • Statutory Auditors’ Report on regulated agreements

A presentation of Atari’s strategy including the main elements of the consolidated financial statements of the financial year 2019-2020 as well as an audio recording of the Combined General Meeting held behind closed doors have also been uploaded to the website today.

According to the calculations by Caceis Corporate Trust on behalf of Atari, 71 shareholders were represented holding 94,239,183 shares and 94,677,012 voting rights out of 298,102,894 shares with voting rights (see table below), or a quorum of 31.697%, and thus over a quarter of the voting share capital.

Number ofMeeting of 15.02.2021
shares composing the capital298,152,729
theoretical voting rights298,690,125
actual voting rights298,102,894

The breakdown of votes was as follows :

 Nr. of repliesNr. of voting rightsIn % of actual voting rights
Vote by correspondence525,450,7781.825%
Proxy to the Chairman1989,226,23429.873%
Proxy to a third party0--
TOTAL7194,677,01231.697%

All 26 resolutions presented and endorsed unanimously by the Board of Atari have been adopted. The detail of the votes for each resolution is as folllows:

ResolutionTypeVotes
for		% forVotes against% againstAbst.
1 - Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and discharge of the Board of DirectorsOGM94,650,10099.972%26,2120.028%700
2 - Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020OGM94,651,30299.974%25,0100.026%700
3 - Allocation of income for the financial year ended March 31, 2020OGM94,651,21299.974%25,0000.026%800
4 - Ratification of the cooptation of Mr. Wade Rosen as DirectorOGM94,596,42999.918%77,8830.082%2,700
5 - Renewal of Mrs. Alyssa Padia Walles’ term of office as DirectorOGM94,563,97599.884%110,2370.116%2,800
6 - Ratification of the cooptation of Mrs. Kelly Bianucci as DirectorOGM94,597,07599.919%77,1370.081%2,800
7 - Renewal of Mrs. Kelly Bianucci’s term of office as DirectorOGM94,597,07599.919%77,1370.081%2,800
8 - Nomination of Mr. Frédéric Chesnais as DirectorOGM93,502,46198.762%1,171,8511.238%2,700
9 - Setting of the amount of Directors’ feesOGM94,579,16599.910%85,1470.090%12,700
10 - Agreements subject to articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial CodeOGM94,643,68799.978%20,5250.022%12,800
11 - Approval of the compensation and benefits paid or awarded to Mr. Frédéric Chesnais, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the financial year ended March 31, 2020OGM94,586,81199.910%84,9010.090%5,300
12 - Approval of the principles and criteria to determine, apportion and allocate the items comprising total compensation and all benefits in kind that may be allocated to the Chief Executive OfficerOGM93,463,75798.724%1,208,0551.276%5,200
13 - Authorization given to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company’s own sharesOGM93,472,08398.728%1,204,2291.272%700
14 - Authorization given to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by canceling Company shares acquired in the course of a buyback programEGM94,669,88599.993%6,4270.007%700
15 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital or to debt instruments of the Company, with preferential subscription rights for existing shareholdersEGM93,439,18398.695%1,235,9291.305%1,900
16 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital or to debt instruments of the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, by public offering, except offerings as defined in paragraph 1 of article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial CodeEGM93,316,46198.565%1,358,5511.435%2,000
17 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital through the issue of Company securities, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, in favor of participants in a plan d’épargne entreprise (company savings plan)EGM93,315,76198.563%1,360,5511.437%700
18 - Authorization given to the Board of Directors to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event that the issue is oversubscribed when issuing the securities described in resolutions 15, 16, and 17, up to 15% of the original issueEGM93,433,02398.688%1,242,0891.312%1 900
19 -  Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital in consideration of contributions in kind to the Company, outside of a public exchange offerEGM93,317,08398.566%1,358,0291.434%1,900
20 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities granting immediate or future access to the share capital in consideration of contributions in kind to the Company, in the context of a public exchange offerEGM93,330,28398.580%1,344,7291.420%2,000
21 - Authorization given to the Board of Directors to grant stock options exercisable for existing or new shares of the CompanyEGM93,326,12398.575%1,348,9891.425%1,900
22 - Authority granted to the Board of Directors to set the issue price of shares or any securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, up to an annual limit of 10% of the share capitalEGM93,313,96198.565%1,358,6511.435%4,400
23 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares or any securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital or to debt instruments of the Company, up to an annual limit of 20% of the share capital, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, through an offering as defined in paragraph 1 of article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial CodeEGM93,315,96198.567%1,356,6511.433%4,400
24 - Overall limit of authorizationsEGM94,552,98799.884%110,1250.116%13,900
25 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital through the capitalization of reserves, profits, or other amounts that may be capitalizedEGM94,539,38799.857%135,7250.143%1,900
26 - Powers to carry out formalitiesEGM94,649,98799.972%26,3250.028%700

* * *

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/.  Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO                                                           Calyptus - Marie Calleux
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com                                    Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)
Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on February 15, 2021 at 18:00 pm CET.

 

Attachment


All news about ATARI
06:18aATARI : Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders' Meeting he..
GL
02/09ATARI : Update of the financial calendar
GL
01/24ATARI : Information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Hol..
GL
01/14ATARI : Update of the financial calendar
GL
2020ATARI : -Inspired Virtual Fashion Line Designed By The Fabricant Rolls Out Today
AQ
2020ATARI : Raises $7 Million Via Private Placement
MT
2020ATARI : Successful completion of Atari's private placement to accelerate develop..
GL
2020ATARI : announces the launch of a capital increase through private placement
GL
2020ATARI : Begins Shipping Atari VCS System To First Indiegogo Backers
MT
2020ATARI VCS : Shipping of the Indiegogo backer units Native integration of Google ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26,4 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net income 2021 2,90 M 3,52 M 3,52 M
Net Debt 2021 2,70 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 119 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,61x
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ATARI
Duration : Period :
Atari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50 €
Last Close Price 0,40 €
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frédéric Chesnais Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Mularski Director-Administration & Finance
Wade John Rosen Chairman
Michael A. Arzt Chief Operating Officer
Alyssa Padia-Walles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATARI12.38%144
NINTENDO CO., LTD.1.17%75 297
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)31.49%13 333
NETMARBLE CORPORATION2.28%10 228
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.81%7 880
CD PROJEKT S.A.-4.26%7 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ