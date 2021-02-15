ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on February 15, 2021 at 17h00 behind closed doors
Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 at 17h00 behind closed doors
Paris, February 15, 2021 – 18h00 – ATARI (ISIN : FR0010478248 - ATA, eligible PEA-PME), one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, held its Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) on first call this Monday, February 15, 2021 at 17h00. Given the exceptional context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the dispositions of the decree n° 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, which prolonged and modified the decree n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Shareholders’ Meeting was held behind closed doors, without the shareholders or their proxies being physically present.
In this context, the modalities for shareholders to exercise their right to vote at this general meeting had to be adapted compared to the usual modalities, and the shareholders were invited to regularly consult the section “Shareholders’ Meetings” on the website www.atari-investisseurs.com, where the documentation and the voting procedures related to this combined general meeting were published and in particular :
A presentation of Atari’s strategy including the main elements of the consolidated financial statements of the financial year 2019-2020 as well as an audio recording of the Combined General Meeting held behind closed doors have also been uploaded to the website today.
According to the calculations by Caceis Corporate Trust on behalf of Atari, 71 shareholders were represented holding 94,239,183 shares and 94,677,012 voting rights out of 298,102,894 shares with voting rights (see table below), or a quorum of 31.697%, and thus over a quarter of the voting share capital.
Number of
Meeting of 15.02.2021
shares composing the capital
298,152,729
theoretical voting rights
298,690,125
actual voting rights
298,102,894
The breakdown of votes was as follows :
Nr. of replies
Nr. of voting rights
In % of actual voting rights
Vote by correspondence
52
5,450,778
1.825%
Proxy to the Chairman
19
89,226,234
29.873%
Proxy to a third party
0
-
-
TOTAL
71
94,677,012
31.697%
All 26 resolutions presented and endorsed unanimously by the Board of Atari have been adopted. The detail of the votes for each resolution is as folllows:
Resolution
Type
Votes for
% for
Votes against
% against
Abst.
1 - Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and discharge of the Board of Directors
OGM
94,650,100
99.972%
26,212
0.028%
700
2 - Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020
OGM
94,651,302
99.974%
25,010
0.026%
700
3 - Allocation of income for the financial year ended March 31, 2020
OGM
94,651,212
99.974%
25,000
0.026%
800
4 - Ratification of the cooptation of Mr. Wade Rosen as Director
OGM
94,596,429
99.918%
77,883
0.082%
2,700
5 - Renewal of Mrs. Alyssa Padia Walles’ term of office as Director
OGM
94,563,975
99.884%
110,237
0.116%
2,800
6 - Ratification of the cooptation of Mrs. Kelly Bianucci as Director
OGM
94,597,075
99.919%
77,137
0.081%
2,800
7 - Renewal of Mrs. Kelly Bianucci’s term of office as Director
OGM
94,597,075
99.919%
77,137
0.081%
2,800
8 - Nomination of Mr. Frédéric Chesnais as Director
OGM
93,502,461
98.762%
1,171,851
1.238%
2,700
9 - Setting of the amount of Directors’ fees
OGM
94,579,165
99.910%
85,147
0.090%
12,700
10 - Agreements subject to articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code
OGM
94,643,687
99.978%
20,525
0.022%
12,800
11 - Approval of the compensation and benefits paid or awarded to Mr. Frédéric Chesnais, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the financial year ended March 31, 2020
OGM
94,586,811
99.910%
84,901
0.090%
5,300
12 - Approval of the principles and criteria to determine, apportion and allocate the items comprising total compensation and all benefits in kind that may be allocated to the Chief Executive Officer
OGM
93,463,757
98.724%
1,208,055
1.276%
5,200
13 - Authorization given to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company’s own shares
OGM
93,472,083
98.728%
1,204,229
1.272%
700
14 - Authorization given to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by canceling Company shares acquired in the course of a buyback program
EGM
94,669,885
99.993%
6,427
0.007%
700
15 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital or to debt instruments of the Company, with preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders
EGM
93,439,183
98.695%
1,235,929
1.305%
1,900
16 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital or to debt instruments of the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, by public offering, except offerings as defined in paragraph 1 of article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
EGM
93,316,461
98.565%
1,358,551
1.435%
2,000
17 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital through the issue of Company securities, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, in favor of participants in a plan d’épargne entreprise (company savings plan)
EGM
93,315,761
98.563%
1,360,551
1.437%
700
18 - Authorization given to the Board of Directors to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event that the issue is oversubscribed when issuing the securities described in resolutions 15, 16, and 17, up to 15% of the original issue
EGM
93,433,023
98.688%
1,242,089
1.312%
1 900
19 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital in consideration of contributions in kind to the Company, outside of a public exchange offer
EGM
93,317,083
98.566%
1,358,029
1.434%
1,900
20 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or securities granting immediate or future access to the share capital in consideration of contributions in kind to the Company, in the context of a public exchange offer
EGM
93,330,283
98.580%
1,344,729
1.420%
2,000
21 - Authorization given to the Board of Directors to grant stock options exercisable for existing or new shares of the Company
EGM
93,326,123
98.575%
1,348,989
1.425%
1,900
22 - Authority granted to the Board of Directors to set the issue price of shares or any securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, up to an annual limit of 10% of the share capital
EGM
93,313,961
98.565%
1,358,651
1.435%
4,400
23 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares or any securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital or to debt instruments of the Company, up to an annual limit of 20% of the share capital, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, through an offering as defined in paragraph 1 of article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
EGM
93,315,961
98.567%
1,356,651
1.433%
4,400
24 - Overall limit of authorizations
EGM
94,552,987
99.884%
110,125
0.116%
13,900
25 - Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital through the capitalization of reserves, profits, or other amounts that may be capitalized
EGM
94,539,387
99.857%
135,725
0.143%
1,900
26 - Powers to carry out formalities
EGM
94,649,987
99.972%
26,325
0.028%
700
