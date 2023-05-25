Advanced search
    ALATA   FR0010478248

ATARI S.A.

(ALATA)
2023-05-25
0.1276 EUR   -0.31%
GL
AQ
05:09aAtari to Raise EUR30 Million Via Convertible Bond Offering
MT
Apocalyptic Mayhem is Unleashed in Days of Doom, a New Turn-based Tactical Roguelite from Atari

05/25/2023 | 09:16am EDT
The Apocalypse Wasn’t the End of the World. Just the One We Knew.

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — is delighted to reveal today the next entry in its lineup of original games: Days of Doom, a tactical turn-based roguelite set in a zany apocalyptic world. Coming later this year to Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, X|S, and Atari VCS, Days of Doom reinvents a tried-and-true formula, adding quirky characters, unexpected enemies, and intense, engaging combat set against a vibrant and eerie backdrop.

Days of Doom is an unconventional post-apocalyptic odyssey set in a colorful, chaotic world where zombies, raiders, zombie raiders, and mutant lizards roam free. You’ll embark on an epic journey to navigate a treacherous wasteland and reach sanctuary amidst the rubble. Armed with a humble group of uniquely skilled survivors, you must strategically maneuver through hordes of undead and other threatening adversaries, manage hard-earned resources, and devise tactics that will allow you to outsmart the undead and mutated swarms.

Watch the announcement trailer:
YouTube | Download

Mastering the art of turn-based combat is essential to survival in this tortured realm. Each character class possesses unique abilities that, when skillfully employed, can turn the tide of battle. Kickstart the chaos with Pyro, setting foes ablaze for lingering damage. Unleash the unstoppable duo of Hydromancer and Thrasher, a formidable pair drenching enemies with watery assaults and delivering electrifying surprises. Though the odds seem insurmountable, strategic utilization of each class' talents, combined with timely upgrades and new abilities, is the key to overcoming the undead (or otherwise disturbing) menaces.

Prepare for endless surprises and relentless challenges, as no two runs in Days of Doom are ever the same. The procedurally generated landscape and the unpredictability of enemy encounters ensure each playthrough offers a fresh opportunity to hone your survival skills, pushing you to the top of your game.

Key Features of Days of Doom:

  • Beautifully animated hand-drawn art that brings the quirky vision of the post-apocalypse to life
  • Eight character classes, each equipped with unique default and special abilities
  • A dozen enemies from the archetypal zombie to deadly raiders and mutant reptilians, to explosive monstrosities, and two surprisingly brutal boss fights
  • Over 50 randomly occurring events that present risk-reward scenarios
  • Over 70 items and runes to collect to turn the odds in your favor
  • Roguelite progression means no two runs will be the same, but you permanently upgrade stats like party size and speed of resource accumulation, which means each run will get you closer to reaching your goal
  • Original orchestral soundtrack by Jelle Dittmar

Developed by SneakyBox, Days of Doom launches later this year on Windows PC via Steam and Epic, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Atari VCS.

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop culture, follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and join the community on Discord.

A press kit including key art, screenshots, logos, and videos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/days-of-doom_presskit.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About SneakyBox

SneakyBox is a digital development studio, focusing on games, porting, VR/AR products and interactive engineering solutions. They have created lasting friendships with partner companies worldwide.

The company was founded in 2012 by Liudas Ubarevičius and Justas Šalkevičius and currently has a team of more than 50+ developers, artists & industry professionals. The team has a wide range of skills that allow us to release games and products on all major platforms using most game engines and industry tools.

The studio has completed work on over 500 projects, working together with such companies as Atari, Untold Tales, MODUS games, DO-GAMES, and others.

PRESS CONTACT
Jessica Timms, Tabitha Beidleman, and Austin Collings
UberStrategist Inc.
pr@uberstrategist.com
1-646-844-8388


Apocalyptic Mayhem is Unleashed in Days of Doom, a New Turn-based Tactical Roguelite from Atari
