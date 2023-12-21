Atari: $2 million invested in tinyBuild

Atari has decided to invest two million dollars in tinyBuild, an American video game developer, the group announced in a press release on Thursday.



Following this investment, which is part of tinyBuild's latest 14 million capital increase, Atari will own around 7.5% of the publisher's shares.



Founded in 2013, tinyBuild boasts a catalog of over 80 titles across a range of genres, and has been listed since 2021 on AIM, the small business segment of the London Stock Exchange.



In its press release, Atari praises the company's 'independent' mindset, which it says is in line with its long-term strategic approach.



Listed on the Paris Bourse, Atari's shares rose by over 2% in the wake of this announcement.



