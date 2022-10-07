Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Atari S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALATA   FR0010478248

ATARI S.A.

(ALATA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-07 am EDT
0.1900 EUR    0.00%
01:01pAtari Announces 10-Year License Extension for Rollercoaster Tycoon
GL
01:00pAtari Announces 10-Year License Extension for Rollercoaster Tycoon
AQ
09/26CEO-controlled Company to Buy 79% of Atari Shares via Friendly Tender Offer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atari Announces 10-Year License Extension for Rollercoaster Tycoon

10/07/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atari will Develop New Titles and Explore Brand and Merchandising Collaborations as Part of a Long-Term Plan to Bring the Franchise to New Heights

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers —announced today a 10-year license extension for RollerCoaster Tycoon® with the franchise's creator, Chris Sawyer. Under the new agreement, Atari will seek to develop new titles, expand digital and physical distribution, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations as part of a long-term plan to bring the franchise to new heights.

The original RollerCoaster Tycoon title was released for PC in 1999. Over the next two-plus decades, the park-and-ride building and management simulator would expand onto consoles, mobile devices, and into virtual reality.

Atari announced the company’s intent to renew the license in the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Results, released on July 27, 2022.

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop culture, follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2022 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Press Contact
Jessica Timms and Tabitha Beidleman
UberStrategist Inc.
pr@uberstrategist.com
1-646-844-8388


All news about ATARI S.A.
01:01pAtari Announces 10-Year License Extension for Rollercoaster Tycoon
GL
01:00pAtari Announces 10-Year License Extension for Rollercoaster Tycoon
AQ
09/26CEO-controlled Company to Buy 79% of Atari Shares via Friendly Tender Offer
MT
09/26Atari, Wade Rosen and Irata LLC have reached an agreement in view of the filing by Irat..
GL
09/26Irata LLC reached an agreement to acquire remaining approximately 78.63% stake in Atari..
CI
09/22Atari Announces Preorder Availabilit : The Anniversary Celebration
GL
09/22Atari Announces Preorder Availabilit : The Anniversary Celebration
AQ
09/20Atari Announces Six Games Within Its Neo-Retro Atari Recharged Series
CI
09/20Atari's Recharged Series Featured in New Retro Games Category on Stadia
GL
09/20Atari's Recharged Series Featured in New Retro Games Category on Stadia
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14,9 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net income 2022 -23,8 M -23,4 M -23,4 M
Net Debt 2022 6,20 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72,7 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart ATARI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Atari S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATARI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,19
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wade John Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Mularski Director-Administration & Finance
Michael A. Arzt Chief Operating Officer
Alyssa Padia-Walles Independent Director
Kelly Bianucci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATARI S.A.-47.22%71
NINTENDO CO., LTD.12.88%48 702
TOMY COMPANY, LTD.12.56%782
IDREAMSKY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.08%638
GUANGZHOU WAHLAP TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED-45.58%400
FRIENDTIMES INC.-15.94%322