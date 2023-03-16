Advanced search
    ALATA   FR0010478248

ATARI S.A.

(ALATA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:20 2023-03-16 pm EDT
0.1364 EUR   +1.87%
05:10pAtari Announces Acquisition of 12 Classic Arcade Properties, Including Berzerk and Frenzy
AQ
03/13Game Developer -montezuma's Revenge : The 40 th Anniversary Edition comes to modern gaming systems with an all new adventure
AQ
03/09Atari's Latest Retro Reimagining Caverns Of Mars : Recharged is Now Available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Consoles
GL
Atari Announces Acquisition of 12 Classic Arcade Properties, Including Berzerk and Frenzy

03/16/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
A Dozen Retro Titles Join Atari’s Expansive Library of New and Old Favorites

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — announced today the acquisition of a dozen retro arcade games, including the 80s classics Berzerk and Frenzy. Atari will seek to expand digital and physical distribution of the classic titles, create new games based on the IP, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations.

Berzerk is a top-down, multidirectional shooter designed by Alan McNeil that was released for arcades in 1980. Frequently ranked in Top 100 Video Game lists, Berzerk is best known as one of the first arcade video games with speech synthesis, and for the iconic villain Evil Otto.

In Berzerk, players navigate a maze of rooms while fighting armed robots and avoiding electrified walls, and must escape the maze before being caught by Otto. Berzerk was ported to the Atari 2600 and Atari 5200 by Atari. A 1982 critically-acclaimed sequel, Frenzy, was also acquired under the agreement.

Berzerk is one of those foundational games that so many people first encountered playing on an Atari console,” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. “Berzerk, and the other titles included in this acquisition, are a perfect fit for our strategy of commercializing classic retro IP.”

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop culture, follow on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2022 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Press Contact
Jessica Timms and Tabitha Beidleman
UberStrategist Inc.
pr@uberstrategist.com
1-646-844-8388


