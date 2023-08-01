2023 Consolidated and Annual Financial
Statements
1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1.1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR END MARCH 31, 2023
1.1.1. General information
Atari is an interactive entertainment company and iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The Company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and / or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including work-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®.
Atari's strategy is to develop, directly or through licensing agreements, video games, hardware, consumer products and media content, at the crossroads of interactive entertainment, the digital world and Web3, and generate revenue by monetizing its portfolio of intellectual property rights. Directly, with revenues generated from games on the Atari VCS, PC, console, mobile or multimedia platforms. Indirectly, with licensing agreements granted to third parties who are then responsible for product manufacturing in exchange for royalties paid to Atari under multi-year contracts.
The Group's organization is structured around four lines of business: Games, Hardware, Licensing and Web3.
1.1.2. Consolidated fnancial statements
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS (M€)
FY23
FY 22
Intangible assets
7.7
6.1
Property, plant and equipment
0.0
0.0
Rights of use relating to leases
1.3
1.6
Non-current financial assets
7.9
9.2
Deferred tax assets
1.2
2.0
Non-current assets
18.1
18.9
Inventories
0.5
2.1
Trade receivables
3.1
2.4
Other current assets
1.8
1.7
Cash and cash equivalents
1.7
0.6
Assets held for sale
0.0
0.1
Current assets
7.1
7.0
Total assets
25.2
26.0
EQUITY & LIABILITIES (M€)
FY23
FY 22
Capital stock
3.8
3.1
Share premium
32.7
21.4
- 2]
Consolidated reserves
(19.2)
3.7
Net income (loss) Group share
(9.5)
(23.8)
Total equity
7.8
4.4
Provisions for non-current contingencies and losses
-
0.9
Non-current financial liabilities
7.7
5.0
Long term lease liabilities
1.0
1.3
Other non-current liabilities
0.7
0.7
Non-current liabilities
9.5
8.0
Provisions for current contingencies and losses
-
0.4
Current financial liabilities
0.2
0.1
Short term lease liabilities
0.4
0.4
Trade payables
2.7
8.2
Other current liabilities
4.6
4.5
Liabilities held for sale
0.0
0.1
Current liabilities
7.9
13.6
Total equity and liabilities
25.2
26.0
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(M€)
FY23
FY 22
Revenue
10.1
14.9
Cost of goods sold
(2.2)
(3.4)
GROSS MARGIN
7.9
11.5
Research and development expenses
(4.4)
(7.5)
Marketing and selling expenses
(0.7)
(1.2)
General and administrative expenses
(8.5)
(5.1)
Other operating income (expense)
(0.4)
-
CURRENT OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(6.1)
(2.3)
Other income (expense)
(2.5)
(20.7)
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(8.5)
(23.0)
Cost of debt
(0.2)
(0.2)
Other financial income (expense)
0.1
(1.7)
Share of net operational profit of equity affiliates
-
-
Income tax
(0.9)
(0.1)
NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(9.5)
(25.0)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.1
1.1
NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
(9.5)
(23.8)
Group share
(9.5)
(23.8)
Minority interests
-
(0.0)
Basic earnings per share (in euro)
(0.025)
(0.078)
Diluted earnings per share (in euro)
(0.024)
(0.077)
(M€)
FY 23
FY 22
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
(9.5)
(23.8)
Elements directly incurred in net equity
Translation adjustments
0.2
0.7
Financial assets valued at fair value through the other
-
0.1
comprehensive income
Other transactions
-
-
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(9.3)
(23.1)
Of which: Group
(9.3)
(23.1)
Of which: Minority interests
-
(0.0)
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW
(M€)
FY 23
FY 22
Net income (loss) for the year
(9.5)
(23.8)
Non cash expenses and revenue
Charges (reversals) for depreciation, amortization and provisions for non current
5.4
14.7
assets
Cost of (revenue from) stock options and related benefits
0.8
0.8
Losses (gains) on disposals
-
-
Other non cash items
0.3
(0.2)
CASH FLOW BEFORE NET COST OF DEBT AND TAXES
(3.0)
(8.5)
Changes in working capital
Inventories
1.7
(4.4)
Trade receivables
(0.1)
2.4
Trade payables
(4.5)
0.6
Other current & non current assets and liabilities
(2.5)
4.2
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(8.3)
(5.7)
Purchases of/additions to
Intangible assets
(5.8)
(4.3)
Property, Plant & equipment
(0.0)
-
Non current financials assets
-
(0.1)
Disposals/repayments of
Intangible assets
0.2
-
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(5.6)
(4.4)
Net funds raised from
Share issues
12.0
2.4
Loans
2.7
5.0
Net funds disbursed for
Interest and other financial charges
0.0
-
Debt repayment
-
0.1
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
14.7
7.5
Impact of changes in exchange rates
0.2
0.7
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
1.0
(1.9)
(M€)
FY 23
FY 22
Net opening cash balance
0.6
2.5
Net closing cash balance
1.7
0.6
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
1.0
(1.9)
Net closing cash balance
Cash and cash equivalents
1.7
0.6
Bank overdrafts (including current financial debts)
-
-
