1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR END MARCH 31, 2023

1.1.1. General information

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The Company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and / or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including work-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®.

Atari's strategy is to develop, directly or through licensing agreements, video games, hardware, consumer products and media content, at the crossroads of interactive entertainment, the digital world and Web3, and generate revenue by monetizing its portfolio of intellectual property rights. Directly, with revenues generated from games on the Atari VCS, PC, console, mobile or multimedia platforms. Indirectly, with licensing agreements granted to third parties who are then responsible for product manufacturing in exchange for royalties paid to Atari under multi-year contracts.

The Group's organization is structured around four lines of business: Games, Hardware, Licensing and Web3.

1.1.2. Consolidated fnancial statements

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET