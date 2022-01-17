Atari S A : Results of the first half of 2021-2022

IFRS, in M€ 2021/2022 2020/2021 Variation (April - Sept.) (April - Sept.) % Revenue in millions of euros 6.0 7.8 -23.8% Cost of sales (2.6) (1.5) GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 3.3 6.3 -47.1% % of turnover 56% 81% Research and development costs (3.5) (4.0) Marketing and commercial expenses (0.6) (1.5) General and administrative expenses (2.1) (2.0) Other operating income (expense) - 0.0 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME (2.8) (1.2) -143.6% Other income (expense) - - OPERATING INCOME (2.8) (1.2) -143.6% Cost of debt (0.0) (0.1) Other financial income (expense) 0.2) (0.3) Share of net operational profit of equity affiliates (0.1) 0.0 Income tax (0.0) (0.0) NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (2.8) (1.5) -80.4% Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.7) - NET INCOME OF THE CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES (3.5) (1.5) Share attributable to the Group (3.5) (1.4) Share attributable to minority interests (0.0) (0.1)

For the first half of the financial year 2021-2022 (April 1 to September 30, 2020), the Atari Group recorded revenue of 6.0 M€, compared to 7.8 M€ for the same half of the previous financial year. The decrease, -23.8% at current exchange rates and -20.3% at constant exchange rates, reflects the contraction in the licensing business, down by almost 73%, still significantly affected by the health crisis, as well as the slowdown in revenues from the video game business, down 51%; linked to the shift of the Atari Gaming division to new premium games and the pursuit of improved profitability for the remaining free-to-play games. This dynamic is partly compensated by the ramp-up of sales of the Atari VCS, which represented 2.3M€ over the period, while the VCS activity did not contribute to revenue in the first half of the previous financial year.

Revenues relating to the new activities developed on the blockchain represented 0.4M€, corresponding to income from NFT sales under a licensing agreement.

The gross margin level stands at 56% of turnover during the period compared to 81% for the previous period. This reflects the growing share of Atari VCS sales, whose margin is lower than that of the other games and licensing businesses of the Group.

R&D expenses are 13.4% lower due to a reduction in the amortization expenses related to R&D capitalized in previous years but also due to reduced investments in the production of new games.

Marketing and sales expenses amounted to 0.6M€ for the first half of the financial year 2021-2022. The reduction of 61% is the result of the optimization of the free-to-play games' profitability, enabled by a drop in user acquisition costs. General and administrative expenses amounted to 2.1M€ and remained stable compared to the previous period.

In this context, the Group generated a current operating profit of -2,8 M€ during the first half of 2021-2022, compared to -1.2 M€ in the first half of 2020-2021.

Other financial income and expenses are mainly related to the accretion of long-term receivables for +€0.2M and secondary listing costs on the Nasdaq Stockholm market for -€0.1M. As a reminder, the listing of the Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs) on the Nasdaq First North Growth market in Stockholm was terminated on October 22, 2021 at Atari's request.

