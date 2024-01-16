Official ATARI S.A. press release

Emmy and IDA Award-winning executive producers, Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz of Alfred Street Industries will lead the project

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today announced the company has partnered with Emmy-winning producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz of Alfred Street Industries to produce and direct a limited documentary series. The series, tentatively titled Game Changers: The Story of Atari, will present Atari’s definitive history and anticipated future.



“The story of Atari would seem almost unbelievable if the people who lived it weren’t still here to tell the tale,” said co-Director Dan Cutforth. “These maverick innovators survived everything from corporate malfeasance to Mafia death threats to create the household name games and groundbreaking technology that launched and shaped the video game industry.”

“This series is not just the epic 50-year saga of a legendary brand, it also serves as a fascinating and hilarious oral history of the video game industry and the Silicon Valley tech revolution,” added co-Director Jane Lipsitz.

Cutforth and Lipsitz are the producing team behind such hit series as Is It Cake? (Netflix), Project Runway (Bravo) and Project Greenlight (Max). In addition, they are behind some of the highest-grossing documentary features of all time including; Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (Paramount) and Katy Perry: Part of Me (Paramount), and have premiered documentaries at SXSW, Sundance and Sundance London Film Festivals.

April 2021 marked the beginning of a new era for Atari, as Wade Rosen was named CEO. Rosen and his team are working to reignite this legacy brand while remaining conscious of its unique place in video game history, media, and pop culture. Under Rosen’s direction, Atari has returned to its roots in premium game development and publishing, releasing new titles and bringing more content to PC, console, and streaming platforms.

“Atari has a rich, fifty-year history that fans continue to celebrate and explore,” added Rosen. We are looking forward to working with Alfred Street Industries to share our story with existing fans and bring new fans into our growing community.”

Press Kit: https://uberstrategist.link/atari-game-changers-documentary-pkit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c56d5bb4-d8ce-4d14-9ef9-bb91f6207c19

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About Alfred Street Industries

Alfred Street Industries is a full-service media and content venture formed in 2019 by Emmy-winning producers, entrepreneurs, and longtime business partners Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, who serve as co-CEOs.

Current series include, Project Runway (Bravo), Is It Cake? (Netflix), Project Greenlight (Max), Best in Dough (Hulu), Chrissy’s Court (Roku), and the Emmy Award-winning Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix).

Other renowned series include Top Chef (Bravo), Nailed It! (Netflix) and the seminal VH1 series, Bands on the Run. Cutforth and Lipsitz produced 2011’s Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, and made their directorial debut in 2012 with Katy Perry: Part of Me (both for Paramount Pictures). They have also produced and directed documentaries that have premiered at the SXSW and Sundance Film Festivals.



PRESS CONTACTS

IAG Media Contact

Brad Turell

bturell@independentartistgroup.com