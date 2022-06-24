Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Atari S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATA   FR0010478248

ATARI S.A.

(ATA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-24 am EDT
0.1692 EUR   +1.26%
Effective transfer of ATARI's shares to Euronext Growth Paris on June 30, 2022
GL
06/21Atari Previews Upcoming Announcements as Preparations Continue for 50-Year Anniversary on June 27
AQ
06/21Atari Previews Upcoming Announcements as Preparations Continue for 50-Year Anniversary on June 27
GL
Effective transfer of ATARI's shares to Euronext Growth Paris on June 30, 2022

06/24/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
Effective transfer of ATARI’s shares to
Euronext Growth Paris on June 30, 2022

Paris, June 24th, 2022 at 6:00pm CET. Following the approval of its admission’s application by the Euronext Admissions Committee, Atari announces that the transfer of its shares to Euronext Growth Paris market will take place on June 30th, 2022.

This transfer will enable Atari to be admitted for trading on a market that is more adapted to the Company’s current market status, with simplified listing requirements and lighter reporting obligations than for the regulated market. Atari believes that the Euronext Growth Market will allow it to further focus its resources on the core business of the Company while remaining compliant with the listing in a major market in France.

The transfer project approved by ATARI’s Ordinary General Meeting (Euronext Paris, ISIN: FR0010478248 ATA) has been held April 20th 2022, and implemented by the Board of Directors on the same day. The listing of the securities on Euronext Growth Paris will be carried out through an accelerated procedure for the admission to trading of the existing shares of the Company, without issuance of new shares.

Atari will continue to deliver accurate, precise and sincere information, by making public all privileged information concerning the Company, in accordance with the European regulation on market abuse (MAR Regulation). These provisions will also remain fully applicable to Atari, in particular with regard to the declaration of transactions carried out by the directors (and persons related to them) on the shares of the company. Atari plans to maintain its previous practices and therefore continue to prepare its accounts according to IFRS standards.

The Information Document related to this transfer is available on the company's website (https://atari-investors.fr/) in the "Financial publications" section.

Final timeline of the transfer

14-March-2022Approval of Board of Directors to validate the principle of the transfer



16-March-2022Press release providing details on the reasons, terms and conditions consequences of the proposed transfer to Euronext Growth

20-April-2022Shareholders’ Meeting to approve Euronext Growth transfer



Board of Directors meeting to implement the transfer



Press release relating to the transfer

24-June-2022Notification by Euronext of the decision to admit the securities on Euronext Growth.

24-June-2022Distribution of this press release by the Company and online publication of the information document.



27-June-2022Distribution of a Euronext notice announcing the delisting of the ordinary shares of Atari on Euronext Paris.



Distribution of a Euronext notice announcing the listing of ordinary shares of Atari on Euronext Growth Paris.

30-June-2022Delisting of shares from Euronext Paris and listing on Euronext Growth Paris


Atari’s ISIN identification code remains the same (FR0010478248) and its mnemonic code becomes ALATA.

As part of this transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, Atari will be accompanied by EuroLand Corporate as Listing Sponsor.

About Atari

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. Atari makes attractive online games for smartphones, tablets and other connected devices. From this significant portfolio of intellectual property Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft and Sony. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com, www.atari.com/news/ and www.atari-investisseurs/en/ .

Contacts

Atari - Investor Relations

Tel + 33 1 83 64 61 57 - investisseur@atari-sa.com | www.atari.com/news/

Calyptus – Marie Calleux

Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

 

Attachment


