Traverse the Galaxy and Test your Skills Against Gravity Itself in Gravitar: Recharged, the Latest Galactic Reimagining from Atari

Through Solar Systems and Massive Black Holes, Do You Have the Determination to Guide Your Ship Back Home?

New York, NY (April 21, 2022) - Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - announced today a May 2022 launch for Gravitar: Recharged, the latest addition to Atari's successful Recharged series that revisits and modernizes titles from the golden age of video games.

Coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Atari VCS, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) this spring, Gravitar: Recharged places players in the cockpit of a rocketship as a lone pilot tasked with exploring various solar systems across the vast expanse of outer space. Each solar system offers its own distinct missions and challenges, and each challenge features varying levels of gravity, making gameplay as equally hypnotic as it is dynamic.

Gravitar: Recharged is a 21st-century reimagining of a hidden gem from 1982. The incredibly ambitious title took the "rotate, thrust, and fire" gameplay of Asteroids and Space Duel, combined them with the gravity mechanics of Lunar Lander, and added the intrigue of deep space exploration. The result was a notoriously challenging arcade game that captured the imagination of enthusiasts but failed to become a commercial success upon its release. Atari has teamed up with developers Sneakybox and Adamvision Studios to introduce the cult classic to a new generation of gamers.

Much like the original, Gravitar: Recharged is an ambitious project that takes the Recharged series in new directions. A shift from vector graphics to a more painterly style, with softer pastel hues, provides a backdrop for the deeper, more complex strategy-based gameplay. The visuals are complemented by award-winning composer Megan McDuffee's atmospheric score that evokes a sense of wonder, and perfectly balances moments of serenity and tension as you explore every new planet and solar system.

Gravitar: Recharged Key Features:

Far from Home: Travel across the galaxy in arcade mode, visiting planets to progress through ever-more-challenging solar systems in a quest to get home

Travel across the galaxy in arcade mode, visiting planets to progress through ever-more-challenging solar systems in a quest to get home Explore, Triumph, Repeat: Take on 24 distinct missions, aiming to climb global leaderboards and assert yourself as the ultimate space adventurer

Take on 24 distinct missions, aiming to climb global leaderboards and assert yourself as the ultimate space adventurer Powerful Power-Ups: Utilizing the tech at your disposal, make use of your tractor beam to grab power-ups including homing missiles and electrifying EMP disruptors

Utilizing the tech at your disposal, make use of your tractor beam to grab power-ups including homing missiles and electrifying EMP disruptors Not so Lonely Anymore: No longer doomed to wander the universe alone, play with a partner in each game mode. Connect to your player two via a tether and work together to accomplish each goal and make your way home.

Gravitar: Recharged and the entirety of the Recharged series is made in collaboration with developers Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox. Award-winning artist and composer Megan McDuffee created the dreamy, spacey original soundtrack.

A press kit including key art, screenshots, logos, and videos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/Gravitar-Recharged-Press-Kit.