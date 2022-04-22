Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Atari S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATA   FR0010478248

ATARI S.A.

(ATA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/22 11:39:39 am EDT
0.1777 EUR   -0.95%
TRAVERSE THE GALAXY AND TEST YOUR SKILLS AGAINST GRAVITY ITSELF IN GRAVITAR : Recharged, the Latest Galactic Reimagining from Atari
PU
Atari Secures Shareholders' Nod For Shares Transfer To Euronext Growth Paris
MT
Atari's Shareholders General Meeting approves the project to transfer the listing of Atari securities to Euronext Growth Paris market
AQ
Traverse the Galaxy and Test your Skills Against Gravity Itself in Gravitar: Recharged, the Latest Galactic Reimagining from Atari

04/22/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
Through Solar Systems and Massive Black Holes, Do You Have the Determination to Guide Your Ship Back Home?

New York, NY (April 21, 2022) - Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - announced today a May 2022 launch for Gravitar: Recharged, the latest addition to Atari's successful Recharged series that revisits and modernizes titles from the golden age of video games.

Coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Atari VCS, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) this spring, Gravitar: Recharged places players in the cockpit of a rocketship as a lone pilot tasked with exploring various solar systems across the vast expanse of outer space. Each solar system offers its own distinct missions and challenges, and each challenge features varying levels of gravity, making gameplay as equally hypnotic as it is dynamic.

Gravitar: Recharged is a 21st-century reimagining of a hidden gem from 1982. The incredibly ambitious title took the "rotate, thrust, and fire" gameplay of Asteroids and Space Duel, combined them with the gravity mechanics of Lunar Lander, and added the intrigue of deep space exploration. The result was a notoriously challenging arcade game that captured the imagination of enthusiasts but failed to become a commercial success upon its release. Atari has teamed up with developers Sneakybox and Adamvision Studios to introduce the cult classic to a new generation of gamers.

Much like the original, Gravitar: Recharged is an ambitious project that takes the Recharged series in new directions. A shift from vector graphics to a more painterly style, with softer pastel hues, provides a backdrop for the deeper, more complex strategy-based gameplay. The visuals are complemented by award-winning composer Megan McDuffee's atmospheric score that evokes a sense of wonder, and perfectly balances moments of serenity and tension as you explore every new planet and solar system.

Gravitar: Recharged Key Features:

  • Far from Home: Travel across the galaxy in arcade mode, visiting planets to progress through ever-more-challenging solar systems in a quest to get home
  • Explore, Triumph, Repeat: Take on 24 distinct missions, aiming to climb global leaderboards and assert yourself as the ultimate space adventurer
  • Powerful Power-Ups: Utilizing the tech at your disposal, make use of your tractor beam to grab power-ups including homing missiles and electrifying EMP disruptors
  • Not so Lonely Anymore: No longer doomed to wander the universe alone, play with a partner in each game mode. Connect to your player two via a tether and work together to accomplish each goal and make your way home.

Gravitar: Recharged and the entirety of the Recharged series is made in collaboration with developers Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox. Award-winning artist and composer Megan McDuffee created the dreamy, spacey original soundtrack.

A press kit including key art, screenshots, logos, and videos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/Gravitar-Recharged-Press-Kit.

Disclaimer

Atari SA published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 19:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31,7 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
Net income 2022 3,30 M 3,56 M 3,56 M
Net cash 2022 4,70 M 5,07 M 5,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54,4 M 58,6 M 58,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ATARI S.A.
Atari S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATARI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,18 €
Average target price 0,70 €
Spread / Average Target 290%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wade John Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Mularski Director-Administration & Finance
Michael A. Arzt Chief Operating Officer
Alyssa Padia-Walles Independent Director
Kelly Bianucci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATARI S.A.-50.17%60
NINTENDO CO., LTD.19.53%58 585
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)-29.26%8 173
INTERNATIONAL GAMES SYSTEM CO.,LTD.-4.29%1 826
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)-49.43%1 162
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.39%1 066