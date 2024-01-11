The Board of Directors of ATCO Ltd. declared a first quarter dividend of 48.98 cents per Class I non-voting (TSX:ACO.X) and Class II voting share, a three per cent increase over the 47.56 cents paid in each of the four previous quarters. This common share dividend is payable March 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 29, 2024.
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.19%
|3 236 M $
|-8.29%
|99 182 M $
|-.--%
|51 547 M $
|-0.24%
|50 143 M $
|+0.15%
|47 911 M $
|-5.60%
|46 397 M $
|+2.27%
|43 787 M $
|+2.92%
|36 081 M $
|-3.96%
|33 223 M $
|-1.37%
|30 900 M $
