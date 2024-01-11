ATCO Ltd. is a Canada-based diversified company. The Company's Structures & Logistics segment offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, structures and logistics construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations services, and disaster and emergency management services. Its Canadian Utilities Limited segment includes Utilities and Energy Infrastructure. Its Utilities business includes Electricity and Natural Gas transmission. The Utilities (Electricity) segment includes provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services. The Utilities (Natural Gas) segment provides integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services. The Energy Infrastructure segment provides electricity generation, natural gas storage, industrial water solutions and related infrastructure development. Its Neltume Ports segment includes the equity interest in Neltume Ports S.A.

Sector Multiline Utilities